Poll: How Makinde Deceived South-West PDP – Secretary

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Ramon Owokoniran, the South-West Zone General Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the members of the party in the zone are aggrieved that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State campaigned for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the February 25 presidential election.

Owokoniran said both the party and non-party members in the zone were still sad that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu at the detriment of their party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, noting that what transpired at the presidential election in the state should not be used to determine the Makinde’s re-election on March 18.

Speaking on Saturday, Owokoniran said Governor Makinde made the party believe that he was not against Abubakar until the last minute.

He said, “The South-West PDP is not happy with the development that Makinde campaigned for another presidential candidate at the detriment of our candidate. All the while, the governor made us believe that he wasn’t against the candidate.

“So, what eventually played out is that people are not happy and I’m not just talking about the party members but non-party members too; even the anger is more experienced by people outside the party who believed that the decision shouldn’t have been taken him that far.

“What transpired in the last election will definitely impact the governorship and state House of Assembly elections but I don’t think it should be enough for us not to deliver the states.”

Makinde belongs to the faction of PDP known as the G-5 governors, which includes Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, which clamoured that the presidential ticket of the party should be zoned to the southern part of the country.

But Makinde had claimed that he only supported the course for fairness, justice and equity, adding that the people of the state decided to vote for a presidential candidate from the southern part of the country.

