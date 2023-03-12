2023 Elections Politics

Poll: I’ll End Communal Crises, Piecemeal Salaries In Ebonyi – Odoh

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Professor Bernard Odoh has said that he will end the era of piecemeal salaries and wages in the state.

Odoh, a former Secretary to the State Government who stated this in a statement issued on Sunday promised to also end communal crises in different parts of the state, which have been going on since the creation of the state in 1996.

He said, “Communal clashes in Ebonyi have been at a record high level since the state’s creation. Self-ambitious politicians have fueled this.

“In our first 100 days in office, we will deploy the World Bank protocol on community reconciliation & pave the way for need-based community development.

“We will end the era of piecemeal salaries & wages in Ebonyi State.

“In our first 100 days, we’ll adopt a living wage salary scheme for Ebonyi workers, paying them in full without illegal deductions as the case has been for the past 7 years. We’ll pay workers’ allowances in full”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

