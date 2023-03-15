Poll: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials To Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Oliver Agundu inspected the materials on Wednesday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Jos zonal office where it was handed over to the commission by the CBN Jos Zonal Controller, Mrs. Esther Tinat.

Speaking during the inspection, the Resident Electoral Commissioner told the stakeholders that they are inspecting ballot papers and result sheets for the Governorship election as well as ballot papers and result sheets for the 24 House of Assembly constituencies in the state.

“So we expect that all of them should be in the right quantity because we have not seen them like all of you here. This is going to be the first time we would have the opportunity to unbundle them and open to see exactly what it is.” He added.

Dr Ogundu sought the cooperation of the security agencies, Media, observers, party agents and other stakeholders for a smooth exercise.

The sensitive materials for Saturday’s elections were inspected, confirmed and deployed to the 17 local government areas of the state.

Heads of security agencies, Political Parties’ representatives, Media and other stakeholders were present to witness the distribution of the election materials at the Jos zonal office of the CBN.

Plateau State has 24 House of Assembly Constituencies, 207 Federal Wards, and 4989 Polling Units with total number of 2,789,528 registered voters.

