2023 Elections News

Poll: INEC Deploys Sensitive Materials To Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Oliver Agundu inspected the materials on Wednesday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Jos zonal office where it was handed over to the commission by the CBN Jos Zonal Controller, Mrs. Esther Tinat.

Speaking during the inspection, the Resident Electoral Commissioner told the stakeholders that they are inspecting ballot papers and result sheets for the Governorship election as well as ballot papers and result sheets for the 24 House of Assembly constituencies in the state.

“So we expect that all of them should be in the right quantity because we have not seen them like all of you here. This is going to be the first time we would have the opportunity to unbundle them and open to see exactly what it is.” He added.

Dr Ogundu sought the cooperation of the security agencies, Media, observers, party agents and other stakeholders for a smooth exercise.

The sensitive materials for Saturday’s elections were inspected, confirmed and deployed to the 17 local government areas of the state.

Heads of security agencies, Political Parties’ representatives, Media and other stakeholders were present to witness the distribution of the election materials at the Jos zonal office of the CBN.

Plateau State has 24 House of Assembly Constituencies, 207 Federal Wards, and 4989 Polling Units with total number of 2,789,528 registered voters.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo
News

Minister tasks FRCN on enforcement of accounting standards

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has tasked the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Alhaji Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed, on the need to develop a sound accounting and financial reporting standards in accordance with the Act establishing the council. The Minister, who inaugurated the new executive […]
News

Reps seek reinstatement of dismissed Ebonyi soldiers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has petitioned the Nigerian Army over an ‘unjust’ dismissal of soldiers from Ebonyi State, who were dismissed by the military.   Ogah said the soldiers were sacked unjustly as a petition against their sack had already been submitted with the […]
News Top Stories

LCCI: High production cost, cheaper imports killing manufacturing

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed the fear that the manufacturing sector could not thrive with high cost of production and cheaper imports.   The chamber said that it was impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap imports into the country amid the high production and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica