Poll: It’s Ebonyi North Turn To Be Governor – Anyim

The former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anytm Pius Anyim has said it is the turn of Ebonyi North Senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of the state.

This was as he endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election.

Anyim is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). There is a charter of equity for the governorship position in the state which rotates the position to the three senatorial zones in the state.

About 14 candidates from various political parties in the state are contesting the governorship election.

Anyim said he believes in the power rotation in the state and that it was the turn of Ebonyi North zone to produce the next governor of Ebonyi State.

Anyim who was instrumental to Governor Dave Umahi’s emergence as the governor told journalists in his county home, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state that zoning will engender equity, peace, and fairness in the state.

“I believe in zoning, I believe in the power rotation. It is the turn of Ebonyi North and it is the candidate of APC”, he briefly said.

The governorship election has united Anyim and Umahi who have been at loggerheads since the governor defected to the APC last three years.

The governor and the former Senate President exchanged banters following his defection to the APC.

But the two political heavyweights in the state have buried their differences.

Umahi will be leading a delegation to Anyim’s residence in Ishiagu today for a town hall meeting of the Ivo people.

The meeting will hold in Anyim’s residence in Amagu, in the Ishiagu community where the former Senate President will publicly adopt Nwifuru for Saturday’s governorship election.

Umahi is being expected to the meeting while his loyalists are already seated.

At the Anyim residence, the former Senate President was flaked by the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, Hon. Livinus Makwe of the PDP and the Deputy Governorship candidate of Labour Party, Prince Ajah Nwabueze.

