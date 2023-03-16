2023 Elections Politics

Poll: LP Vows To Take Over Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Benue, Others

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

As the governorship and State House of Assembly election is barely two days to kick off, the Labour Party Youth Wing has vowed to take over Lagos, Rivers and Edo States, among other South-South and South-East states in Saturday’s poll.

Acting National Youth Leader of the party, Kennedy Ahanotu disclosed this at a news conference held to herald the March 18 elections on Thursday.

Speaking with newsmen, Ahanotu said, “the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections across the country will give us another opportunity to identify true ”obidients.”

He said it was important to note that the Labour Party stands by all its candidates in the election and is not in alliance with any party.

“In the last election, they said we are four people tweeting in a room, but to their shock, we took over the space and despite all the fraud they allocated over six million votes to us even when they claim that Obidients are not more than 15 million people having PVCs to vote.

“We must protest by coming out en masse to cast our votes for the Labour Party governorship candidates and House of Assembly candidates.

“This simple assignment is the first step in telling the world that the Labour Party won the election.

“Let us show the opposition that we are resolute in the project of taking back our country.

“We must capture Lagos, Edo, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Rivers, Abia, and Anambra, infact we will capture all the South-South and South-East states.”

He, however, called on ‘Obidients’ to challenge the status quo and urged youths, security officials and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cease to be ready tools in the hands of politicians.

“Do not join in oppressing and intimidating our Youths. The life and future of Nigerian Youths matter. Enough is Enough,” he warned.

Ahanotu also urged Obidients to desist from selfish desires and focus on making political statements on Election Day.

