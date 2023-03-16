2023 Elections Politics

Poll: Obi Groups Endorse PDP Guber Candidate In Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Barely 48 hours to the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, some Obidient Support Groups in Plateau State have endorsed PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his running mate, Ngo Josephine Piyo.

The Group while addressing Journalists in Jos on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat Hall through their Plateau State Coordinator for Obi/Datti Support group Hon. Stephen Danladi Wuyep said the decision came after scrutinizing all the gubernatorial candidates for the election and realized that it was the PDP candidate can mobilize and harness fully, all resources which include; natural endowment, and energy, and also has the will and ingenuity to empower the greater citizenry of the state.

“We believe that a new Plateau will emerge with Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is at the helm of affairs. Under his watch, Plateau will be secured, the welfare of the People will be improved, the economy will come back to life, sanity in governance will come back and Plateau State will bounce back to those glorious days of massive development and Transformation as witnessed before the coming of the Infamous APC on the Plateau”.

“Plateau Obidients with representatives from over 200 support groups in the state who have their various structures across the 17 Local Governments of the state down to the Wards and Polling units to state our stand on the Gubernatorial and State House of assembly elections coming up on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“We have followed and listened carefully to all the Major Contenders and found in Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is a competent Leader a unifier, God-fearing ‘with track records in public service, knowledgeable about the problems of Plateau State, and one who is ready to hit the ground running on day one and so our resolve to throw our weights overwhelmingly behind him to vote for him massively as the next Governor of Plateau State.

We are hereby calling on all Obidients across the 17 LGAs of Plateau state to mobilize and come out en masse to vote for the candidate of the PDP Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and Ngo Josephine Piyo as his running Mates for in them the true and real Plateau Project can see the light of day. Our heritage is our pride and with Mutfwang that is secured.

The obedient group however calls on INEC to be truly independent, just,t and fair to every candidate.

“INEC should adhere to the electoral guidelines as Nigerians are watching if truly they are independent. We also wish to plead to the security agents to be neutral and do their job with diligence in order not to subvert the will of the people through whatever means” they said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Third force and the battle ahead

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE and ANAYO EZEGWU

Will third force campaigners upstage APC, PDP in 2023?   The build-up to the 2023 general election is gathering momentum and expectedly, there are alignments and realignments. Those seen as members of the Third Force coalition are also regrouping to upstage the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). WALE […]
Politics

Buhari has to reciprocate Tinubu’s gesture in 2015 –APC Chieftain, Olorunrinu

Posted on Author OLADIPUIPO AWOJOBI

chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Oladipupo Olorunrinu, has said that the party has been able to move the country forward from where it was in 2013 despite all the challenges confronting the nation. In this interview he granted OLADIPUIPO AWOJOBI after launching Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mudahsiru Obasa Support Movement (BAT 23/OBASA) […]
Politics

Kuraun: Benue youths should show more interest in state affairs

Posted on Author with PHILIP NYAM

Jeffrey Kuraun is a geologists, a philanthropist, a youth mobiliser and founder of Jeffrey Kuraun Foundation. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he talks about the future of youths, his humanitarian projects and sundry issues   You are relatively young and has floated an NGO, Jeffrey Kuruan Foundation. What is the motivation behind it?   […]

Leave a Reply