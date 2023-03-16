Poll: Obi Groups Endorse PDP Guber Candidate In Plateau

Barely 48 hours to the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, some Obidient Support Groups in Plateau State have endorsed PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his running mate, Ngo Josephine Piyo.

The Group while addressing Journalists in Jos on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat Hall through their Plateau State Coordinator for Obi/Datti Support group Hon. Stephen Danladi Wuyep said the decision came after scrutinizing all the gubernatorial candidates for the election and realized that it was the PDP candidate can mobilize and harness fully, all resources which include; natural endowment, and energy, and also has the will and ingenuity to empower the greater citizenry of the state.

“We believe that a new Plateau will emerge with Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is at the helm of affairs. Under his watch, Plateau will be secured, the welfare of the People will be improved, the economy will come back to life, sanity in governance will come back and Plateau State will bounce back to those glorious days of massive development and Transformation as witnessed before the coming of the Infamous APC on the Plateau”.

“Plateau Obidients with representatives from over 200 support groups in the state who have their various structures across the 17 Local Governments of the state down to the Wards and Polling units to state our stand on the Gubernatorial and State House of assembly elections coming up on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“We have followed and listened carefully to all the Major Contenders and found in Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is a competent Leader a unifier, God-fearing ‘with track records in public service, knowledgeable about the problems of Plateau State, and one who is ready to hit the ground running on day one and so our resolve to throw our weights overwhelmingly behind him to vote for him massively as the next Governor of Plateau State.

We are hereby calling on all Obidients across the 17 LGAs of Plateau state to mobilize and come out en masse to vote for the candidate of the PDP Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and Ngo Josephine Piyo as his running Mates for in them the true and real Plateau Project can see the light of day. Our heritage is our pride and with Mutfwang that is secured.

The obedient group however calls on INEC to be truly independent, just,t and fair to every candidate.

“INEC should adhere to the electoral guidelines as Nigerians are watching if truly they are independent. We also wish to plead to the security agents to be neutral and do their job with diligence in order not to subvert the will of the people through whatever means” they said.

