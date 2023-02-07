Poll: Obi in Ilorin, promises to make Kwara Nigeria’s agric hub

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has vowed to unite Nigeria if elected as the president in this month’s election.

The former Anambra State governor stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, when his campaign train landed in the state.

Obi, who was accompanied to the rally by his running mate Datti Baba Ahmed and their wives, also promised to make the state an agricultural hub for industrialisation and exportation in the country.

The LP standard bearer said: “What we are doing here is a new politics. We want to build a new Nigeria. We don’t want to build a new Nigeria where we divide ourselves, but a Nigeria where we unite ourselves. A new Nigeria is possible, that is what Datti and I want to do.

“In the past 10 years Nigeria has been producing insecurity, poverty. Today we have more people living in poverty than any other country of the world. Unemployment, misery, fuel scarcity. Everywhere you go is suffering.”

