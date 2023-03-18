2023 Elections News

Poll: Okada Man Feared Dead After Ramming Into Stationary Vehicle In Ilesa

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A middle-aged man simply identified as Gbenga has been feared dead in Ilesa, Osun State on Saturday.

New Telegraph gathered that Gbenga, a commercial motorcycle rider, was at top speed while riding his motorcycle before he had an accident and lost consciousness.

It was further gathered that Gbenga was drunk while driving.

He had manoeuvred a barricade of the soldiers enforcing peace in the Okesa area of Ilesa before speeding into a stationary vehicle beside the road.

However, the soldiers picked up Gbenga, dropped him at the back of their patrol vehicle and took him to a hospital in the ancient town.

One of the eyewitnesses in the street told New Telegraph that Gbenga is a resident of Okesa, Ilesa and that he had been intoxicated before riding the motorcycle.

“The truth is that Gbenga was drunk and was riding his motorcycle. He was supposed to slow down because of the presence of soldiers on the road but he didn’t.

“He was at high speed and rammed into a stationary vehicle beside the road,” the eyewitness narrated.

