Poll: ‘Olubadanin- Council has no anointed candidate

Barely 48 hours to the gubernatorial election in Oyo State, the Olubadan-in- Council yesterday declared that it has no anointed candidate among the array of candidates jostling for the Agodi Government House on May 29. This position of the highest Ibadan traditional system runs contrary to the media report made earlier in the day claiming that the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election had received the traditional heads’ endorsement. Debunking the claim on behalf of the Olubadanin- Council, the Ekerin Olubadan, Chief Hamidu Ajibade, said there is nothing like that, stressing that; “The governor actually invited us to a meeting in his Ikolaba residence, which we attended as traditional heads. “At the meeting, he told us that he would be contesting on Saturday and sought our support and prayer. There and then we told him that God would grant him his heart’s desires. We did not do or say any other thing than offering him prayers which we are expected to do as elders and the custodians of our tradition and culture. “I blame the media for their wrong interpretation and a misplaced one for that matter, becausebyourposition, weare fathers of all and we are not expected tohavefavouritesamong ourvariouschildrencontesting
