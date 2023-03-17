Poll: Osun gov declares Friday public holiday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared today, Friday, March 17, as a public holiday. The holiday according to a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, is to enable the state’s residents to travel to their polling units to vote in the House of Assembly election. The governor further advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law abiding as they prepare for the election. “I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights. This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right,” the governor was quoted as saying.
