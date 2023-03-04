2023 Elections Politics

Poll: Osun PDP Speaks On Adeleke Defecting To APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State Chapter has reacted to the purported news report making rounds that the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that on Friday, March 3, Adeleke’s alleged defection to the ruling APC  and that he has sent emissaries to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was making the rounds on Social media.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Saturday, the State chapter of PDP outrightly debunked the news, describing it as fallacious and cheap lies.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party, Akindele Adekunle who called on voters in the state to troop out en masse on March 11 and vote for PDP candidates in the House of Assembly election stated that the rumour is a failed distraction agenda.

He said“Let me urge the public to discard the rumour of defection. There is no reason for it, especially given the impressive victory he led the PDP to just a few days ago at the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Osun State.

“Osun APC is badly decimated and is struggling to even find its feet. Governor Adeleke has within 100 days proved that good governance is possible, hence the massive goodwill the PDP currently enjoys across the state. So voters should ignore the lies from the pit of hell. Governor Adeleke remains a PDP leader and Governor.”

He, however, said that Governor Adeleke remained committed to the PDP, adding that the victory of the party in the Presidential and National Assembly elections is proof of his commitment.

“The PDP will repeat the same feat on March 11th by clearing all the twenty-six assembly seats in the state,” he added.

