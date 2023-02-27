Poll: PDP demands transparent collation process

The Peoples Democratic Party (INEC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparent and credible process in the collation of the results of Saturday’s presidential election.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba also demands uploading of the results on INEC portal and to make the result viewing portal available to members of public for transparency.

The party, which expressed confidence of winning the presiden tial election, said INEC should ensure that the votes count and the will of the people respected.

“From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody,”

PDP said in the statement. The party expressed confidence that its candidate would secure the highest number of valid votes cast as well as the statutory 25 per cent in at least two third of the states of the federation

