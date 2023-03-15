Poll: Plateau Guber Candidate Tasks Supporters To Remain Steadfast

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr Yilwatda Nentawe has charged supporters in the state to remain steadfast and optimistic in winning next Saturday’s elections

Nentawe in a press statement issued by his Campaign Spokesman Hon. Shittu Bamaiyi said indicators and variables have pointed to the fact that the party is cruising to victory at the polls on that date.

He pointed out that with the level of enthusiasm and anxiety shown by the people of the state towards the APC so far, it is just a matter of time before to start singing the victory songs.

The statement added that what is heartwarming is that the aggregate opinion of the people of the state is that the party has presented Dr Nentawe as the best governorship candidate for the race.

According to him, due to the party’s governorship candidate’s extensive engagement and well-articulated blueprint for the development of the state, the people seemed to be convinced that Nentawe is best prepared and ready for the job.

The statement further revealed that the events of the last few days such as the cross carpeting of the supporters of PDP and the Labour party to the APC are very reassuring and fulfilling that Nentawe would be returned as the governor of the state.

He added that despite the overwhelming evidence in support of his victory, Nentawe has not relented in reaching out to more people across the state.

The Governorship Candidate commended the APC supporters for their unwavering commitment and support for Nentawe, adding that the opposition parties are now looking frustrated and confused that despite their orchestrated campaigns of blackmail and character assassination against the party’s flag bearer, his popularity has continued to rise above their imagination.

