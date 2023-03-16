2023 Elections News

Poll: Police Restrict Movement In Kastina

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly election, the Katsina State Police Command has announced restrictions on human and vehicular movements in the state.

The Command in a statement issued by its spokesman, SP Gambo Isah on Wednesday evening said the restrictions were meant to ensure free and fair elections and also to ensure the protection of the electorate during and after the elections.

The statement reads, “The Katsina State Police Command in its determination and total commitment towards free, fair, credible and peaceful governorship and state House of Assembly elections, scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 18, 2023, across all the 34 local governments areas of Katsina State; wishes to inform the general public that the command, after due consultation with relevant stakeholders superintending and overseeing the forthcoming election, the following restriction orders are hereby made:

“That there will be total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 12 midnight of Friday, March 17, 2023, to 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“Politicians and Very Important Personalities (VIPs) are barred from going to any voting centre with their security details and orderlies. Also, they are warned to desist from moving from one place to another on that day as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

The police also said all entry points in and out of the state will be manned and therefore advised parents to warn their wards against any act to jeopardize the peace of the state.

“All entry and exit points into the state are going to be manned and blocked by security personnel. No movement will be allowed until the elections are over.

“The police and other security personnel will be conducting robust and purposeful patrols to ensure compliance with this order and towards a hitch-free exercise. The command has made adequate arrangements to provide security for all voters to come out in mass and cast their votes without any fear of harassment or molestation.

“Deployment of policemen and other sister security agencies to man the polling units have also been concluded.

“We are calling on all good citizens of Katsina State to partner with the police and other security agencies to make the elections a success. The Command also warns that any person or group of persons, who may contemplate undermining the electoral process, will be tackled decisively.

“Parents are hereby called upon to warn their wards to dissuade from any contemplated illegality, as the full wrath of the law will descend on anybody caught in any infractions targeted at undermining any of the electoral laws and any other law of the land for that matter.

“In this regard, the Commissioner of Police Katsina state Command, CP Yusuf Akeem, wishes the good people of the state, a peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, please,” the statement read.

