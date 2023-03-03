News Top Stories

Poll Results: INEC betrayed Nigerians game-changing watershed with BVAS –Aniagwu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Thespokespersonof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has blamed the Independent NationalElectoralCommission (INEC) for failing to comply substantially to the dictates of the Bimodal Voters Automatic System (BVAS) as provided for in the electoral act. Aniagwu, who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, said the Commission dubiously shifted the goal-post of the presidential election at the middle of the game by manipulating the transmitting function of the BVAS.

He said the electoral body duly connived with the ruling APC, to insult the sensibility of millions of Nigerians that earlier rejected the party on account of hunger, poverty, insecurity, unemployment and economic quagmire.

 

Aniagwu, who spoke on the outcome of the presidential election in Asaba, yesterday said Nigerians had thought the processes leading to the controversial outcome through BVAS would assuage their thirst for genuine leadership. He said Nigerians thought BVAS was going to be a game-changer but it turned out to be a manipulative device to further plunge the country into another round of debate.

 

He said: “The controversial winner is not even helping the matter. He is busy engaging in rhetoric. As they are rejoicing over the controversial victory, on account of the stolen mandate, Nigerians whose sensibilities were insulted expected that they should do so with civility and measure of patriotism.

 

“AtikuandObididnotcongratulate the controversial winner because the election fellshortof thethreshold. The outcome did into suggest that it was a watershed. “Since INEC failed to comply substantially to the electoralacttomeettheyearnings of Nigerians; it has failed to leave behind a country of our dreams.”

 

He said the issues being put on the table by APC in Delta State governorship were self-seeking and not to unify the different ethnic nationalities in the state. He maintained that the Oborevwori/Sheriff joint ticket for the PDP governorship stands to consolidate on the SMART service delivery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He said the processes leading to this controversial results would be tested in cour

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

ammunition rounds arms guns military weapons
News

$1bn Arms Fund: Buhari must order immediate probe by EFCC/ICPC 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja 

As controversy continues to trail the claims by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), that the $1billion fund meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-service chiefs, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development […]
News

Don’t insult Kalu, group warns Abaribe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A pro unity group, Aba Frontiers Forum (AFF), has cautioned the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, against heating the polity in Abia State. Reacting to news reports in some national dailies and online platforms with the caption; ‘I survived three impeachment as Kalu’s deputy,’ an extract of Abaribe’s “Made in Aba” book, […]
News

NIN: FG orders telcos to bar unlinked lines

Posted on Author Reporter

.says 125m lines linked so far   Samson Akintaro   The Federal Government has directed telecommunications operators in the country to bar outgoing calls on all lines that have not been linked with National Identification Number (NIN). The order, which takes effect from Monday, means that those that are yet to link their lines will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica