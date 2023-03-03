Poll Results: INEC betrayed Nigerians game-changing watershed with BVAS –Aniagwu

Thespokespersonof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has blamed the Independent NationalElectoralCommission (INEC) for failing to comply substantially to the dictates of the Bimodal Voters Automatic System (BVAS) as provided for in the electoral act. Aniagwu, who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, said the Commission dubiously shifted the goal-post of the presidential election at the middle of the game by manipulating the transmitting function of the BVAS.

He said the electoral body duly connived with the ruling APC, to insult the sensibility of millions of Nigerians that earlier rejected the party on account of hunger, poverty, insecurity, unemployment and economic quagmire.

Aniagwu, who spoke on the outcome of the presidential election in Asaba, yesterday said Nigerians had thought the processes leading to the controversial outcome through BVAS would assuage their thirst for genuine leadership. He said Nigerians thought BVAS was going to be a game-changer but it turned out to be a manipulative device to further plunge the country into another round of debate.

He said: “The controversial winner is not even helping the matter. He is busy engaging in rhetoric. As they are rejoicing over the controversial victory, on account of the stolen mandate, Nigerians whose sensibilities were insulted expected that they should do so with civility and measure of patriotism.

“AtikuandObididnotcongratulate the controversial winner because the election fellshortof thethreshold. The outcome did into suggest that it was a watershed. “Since INEC failed to comply substantially to the electoralacttomeettheyearnings of Nigerians; it has failed to leave behind a country of our dreams.”

He said the issues being put on the table by APC in Delta State governorship were self-seeking and not to unify the different ethnic nationalities in the state. He maintained that the Oborevwori/Sheriff joint ticket for the PDP governorship stands to consolidate on the SMART service delivery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He said the processes leading to this controversial results would be tested in cour

Like this: Like Loading...