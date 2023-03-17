Poll Results Transmission: APC, SDP seek leave to appeal judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State have sought for leave to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should electronically transmit the results of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Justice P. O. Lifu had given the order mandating INEC to electronically or digitally transmit results, following the suit brought before the court by Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. Although SDP, being an interested party, had approached the court to void the March 8, 2023 judgment, the court refused, thereby warranting the application for leave to appeal. Also, the APC has applied for a leave to appeal the judgment by Justice Lifu as an interested party. However, the cloud of uncertainty over the INEC method of result transmis-sion has not fizzled out as another Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order to the effect that the electoral agency is at liberty to adopt any method suitable to its operations.

In the suit between the appellants – SDP (and its three chieftains; Olufemi Olaniyi, Christopher Janet and Olatunji Ganiyu) and LP (Rhodes-Vivour and 18 others) – pending before the Court of Appeal, the appellants sought four reliefs: -An order setting aside the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos, contained in the ruling of Justice Lifu delivered on March 8, 3023, in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/470/ 2023; -An order allowing the appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos, contained in the ruling of Justice Lifu. -An order dismissing the originating Summons filed in Suit No: FHC/L/ CS/370/2023 for lacking in merit and incompetent.

