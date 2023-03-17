News

Poll Results Transmission: APC, SDP seek leave to appeal judgment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State have sought for leave to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should electronically transmit the results of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Justice P. O. Lifu had given the order mandating INEC to electronically or digitally transmit results, following the suit brought before the court by Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. Although SDP, being an interested party, had approached the court to void the March 8, 2023 judgment, the court refused, thereby warranting the application for leave to appeal. Also, the APC has applied for a leave to appeal the judgment by Justice Lifu as an interested party. However, the cloud of uncertainty over the INEC method of result transmis-sion has not fizzled out as another Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order to the effect that the electoral agency is at liberty to adopt any method suitable to its operations.

In the suit between the appellants – SDP (and its three chieftains; Olufemi Olaniyi, Christopher Janet and Olatunji Ganiyu) and LP (Rhodes-Vivour and 18 others) – pending before the Court of Appeal, the appellants sought four reliefs: -An order setting aside the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos, contained in the ruling of Justice Lifu delivered on March 8, 3023, in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/470/ 2023; -An order allowing the appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court, Lagos, contained in the ruling of Justice Lifu. -An order dismissing the originating Summons filed in Suit No: FHC/L/ CS/370/2023 for lacking in merit and incompetent.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Radio,TV should stop depending on payola – Bello Yusuf, Bellyflow CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The under-the-table transaction to manipulate airplay is regarded as dirty by many creators of content who believe their work is good enough to merit airplay. But unfortunately, Payola, which is the practice of bribing someone in return for the unofficial promotion of a product in the media, has been institutionalized in Nigeria’s music scene with […]
News

NNPCL: 502.21m litres of PMS evacuated between Feb. 4 – 10

Posted on Author Reporter

  Success Nwogu   A total of 502.21 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), called petrol or fuel, was evacuated between February 04 – 10, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said. It further revealed that the average daily evacuation for the week (million litres) was 71.74 million litres. These were contained […]
News

Stakeholders back Bill for establishment of Chartered Institute of Forensics, Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Different government stakeholders have expressed support for the proposed Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, while lauding the important role the Institute would, eventually, play if the bill for an Act to establish it got passed into law at the National Assembly. Speaking at the Public Hearing organised […]

Leave a Reply