Poll Shift: lt is painful, we expected the best –NNPP

It’s a welcome development –Bulama

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said that the postponement of the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections from March 11 to March 18 is painful. The NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, who stated this in an interview with the Saturday Telegraph, however said that they expect the best from INEC.

Alkali said that the party was disappointed with the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, saying that what the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told them was not what happened. Alkali stated that, “first and foremost, every transition in this country comes with its peculiar circum- stances; every general elections come with peculiar challenges and over the past two months, INEC and the stakeholders have been meeting on the modalities for the 2023 general elections and there were assurances from them that this time they were going to deploy technology to ensure that the elections are free and fair, transparent and credible. “So they raised our hope and every time we received this kind of stories we were also happy with INEC. So, we didn’t know what happened.”

However, a former National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Arc Waziri Bulama said in his reaction that the adjustment in the INEC timetable for the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly was a welcome development. Bulama said, “The decision by the INEC to shift the gubernatorial elections forward by one week to enable them reconfigure the machines is a welcome devel- opment. It is reassuring that data already captured by the BVAS during the presidential elections will be preserved. “Transparency is being assured by not mixing up or destroying data already captured and the new electoral day in subsequent elections. It’s a wise decision by INEC and it is quite reasonable that a court order was obtained to reuse the BVAS for the next round of elections. The shift in time will promote transparency, account- ability and credibility. “The impact on logistics for all the stakeholders may not be so severe as there might have been provision for “contingency” in budgeting and planning to accommodate glitches and delays in campaigns and election management. “So far, all stakeholders have accepted this change and are using the additional time to fine-tune preparations for the new date of March 18, 2023. And the steps taken so far will remove prevailing doubts, misgivings and uncertainty regarding the management of the 2023 general elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...