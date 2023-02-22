Poll: Unity, Oneness In APC’ll Enhance Massive Victory for Tinubu – Ex- Minister, Adeyeye

Adewumi Ademiju

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has expressed confidence in the electoral victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election.

The National Chairman of the SouthWest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) stated that the division in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and even in the Labour party (LP) would amount to the massive success of the APC candidate.

Adeyeye who gave the submission on Wednesday affirmed that the issue of the Muslim Muslim ticket initially ravaging around the candidature of Tinubu had been resolved and that Nigerians have made up their minds to elect Asiwaju as the next President.

Speaking in a press conference held in Ado -Ekiti, Adeyeye said, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will record a landslide victory, a resounding victory on Saturday’s election, he is going to win in the first ballot with a landslide by the grace of God “

The former minister also expressed the belief that the election will be peaceful, and orderly and the result will be declared without incident or accident stated.

“ Tinubu is contesting against 3 major parties that were one, This time last year Rabiu knawkwaso of the now New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) was in PDP, Peter Obi now in Labour Party was once in PDP, and Atiku was in PDP.

“Today that party was divided into three and we have three candidates emerging from the same PDP facing one united indivisible APC, which already indicates it’s almost impossible mathematically for PDP to succeed in this election”.

Adeyeye noted that “ in 2019, they were united as one bloc, and yet they failed, now they have divided into three how are they going to make it, how are they going to succeed”

He added that the APC has more states under its control than the PDP.

“PDP has only 13 states while APC has 22, the APC has more states within its control and the factor of the legislature and governor controlling a state is the factor they need to bear on the election. even within the state controlled by the PDP-the 13 states, 5 are already lost, they are not in tune with the rest of the party.

“There are five estranged governors who are working at cross purposes with the PDP presidential candidate, which means PDP has only 8 governors that are only working for the victory of the presidential candidate, how can that lead to victory?

“Even if all of them were united, the fact that they have fewer states gives them very little chance of victory, that they are even divided means PDP is assured of total defeat on Saturday

“In the case of Obi, LP has no state government at all in the support, the LP is not controlling any state whatsoever and even in this election.

“The LP has a candidate for National Assembly in only 41 percent of the constituency, so those who are shouting on social media will see the reality on Saturday. t

“It will be a complete disaster for the various parties and the Labour in some of the states has collapsed their structure for the APC presidential candidate”

Adeyeye also applauded the Northern governors for what he described as unflinching support for the candidature of Tinubu.

“I want to commend the Northern leadership for their reign in Asiwaju’s success, first in the primaries and now in the general election, but for the support of the Northern governor, the primaries would not have been so easy, the northern governors have remained so committed to ensuring Asiwaju’s victory in the election.

“I can assure you that all APC states controlled by our governors, we are going to win all of them, there is also unwavering support of President Muhammadu Buhari for Tinubu, despite what people may say Buhari remains very committed to Tinubu’s victory in the election.

