News

Poll was fair, free, credible but not perfect –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Amidst the criticisms of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not conduct a perfect election but an election that was fair, free and credible.

However, the outcome of the election is being challenged in court by the Presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP). The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, stated this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting of the National Working Committee, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and National Assembly lawmakers elect on the platform of the party.

Adamu, also used the opportunity of the meeting to caution the elected National Assembly members over agitation for principal positions in the 10th Assembly. The National Chairman reminded the elected APC members of the huge responsibilities on their heads. According to him, they should work in unity to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. Addressing them, he said: “I crave your indulgence to do what I have never done before in my public speeches. I offer you some under statements that hew to the purpose of our gathering here this afternoon.

“It is an understatement to say that you have all won your elections. All of you passed through the crucibles of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and emerged like purified iron from the furnace of a free, fair, and credible election. To use my favourite phrase, you all won fair and square. Victory is sweet – and that too is an understatement.” On the governorship and State Assembly elections, he said: “The elections at the national level are over. We are now in the critical phase of forming a government. It is a tough phase because whatever we decide from this moment will make or mar the new administration.

It is not our portion, Mr President-elect. “We would like to emphasise teamwork. Neither as president nor as legislators can any one of you go it alone. Once the President and Vice-President are sworn-in and the National Assembly is inaugurated, each of you becomes the face of our government, just as each of you becomes the face of our party in governance. Whatever you do and whatever you fail to do will either impact positively or negatively on the interests of the party as a family. Let us remember this in all that we shall be doing in each of the two arms of government, to wit, the executive and the legislature.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SAN cautions FG against using force on self-determination proponents

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The leader of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), has urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue as a permanent solution to all issues of isagreement in the country. Muoma also urged everyone in Nigeria, including agitators for self-determination, to also see dialogue as a perfect solution to whatever they were seeking. The […]
News

Lawyer writes Atiku, Tinubu, demands release of health, academic records

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

A legal practitioner, Amos Onokevagbe, has written to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding the public release of their medical and academic records. He said if they fail to do so within 14 days of the receipt […]
News

Alleged Drug Related Offences: Court refuses Abba Kyari’s bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to grant an application for bail filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari. Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, who declined to grant the application, which was brought via a motion ex-parte by counsel to Kyari, C O Ikena, ordered that the respondent, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica