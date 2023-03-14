Poll was fair, free, credible but not perfect –APC

Amidst the criticisms of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not conduct a perfect election but an election that was fair, free and credible.

However, the outcome of the election is being challenged in court by the Presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP). The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, stated this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting of the National Working Committee, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and National Assembly lawmakers elect on the platform of the party.

Adamu, also used the opportunity of the meeting to caution the elected National Assembly members over agitation for principal positions in the 10th Assembly. The National Chairman reminded the elected APC members of the huge responsibilities on their heads. According to him, they should work in unity to be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. Addressing them, he said: “I crave your indulgence to do what I have never done before in my public speeches. I offer you some under statements that hew to the purpose of our gathering here this afternoon.

“It is an understatement to say that you have all won your elections. All of you passed through the crucibles of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and emerged like purified iron from the furnace of a free, fair, and credible election. To use my favourite phrase, you all won fair and square. Victory is sweet – and that too is an understatement.” On the governorship and State Assembly elections, he said: “The elections at the national level are over. We are now in the critical phase of forming a government. It is a tough phase because whatever we decide from this moment will make or mar the new administration.

It is not our portion, Mr President-elect. “We would like to emphasise teamwork. Neither as president nor as legislators can any one of you go it alone. Once the President and Vice-President are sworn-in and the National Assembly is inaugurated, each of you becomes the face of our government, just as each of you becomes the face of our party in governance. Whatever you do and whatever you fail to do will either impact positively or negatively on the interests of the party as a family. Let us remember this in all that we shall be doing in each of the two arms of government, to wit, the executive and the legislature.”

