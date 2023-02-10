News

Polls: 29 opposition parties endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Twenty-nine registered and deregistered political parties in Lagos State, under the platform of the Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), yesterday, endorsed the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the re-election bid of Babajide Sanwo- Olu as the Governor of Lagos State. The parties are AD, UPN, UPP, NPC, ACPN, CPN, BNPP, PPP, PPA, and NUP. Others are UP, LM, Mega Party, MMN, FJPNCMP, GDPN, APA, AGAP, ID Party, RPN, Green Party, Hope Democrats, DA, C4C Party, NPM, and Independent Democrats. Convener of the programme, Akinola Obadia said the group endorsed Tinubu because his track records of performance, particularly his initiatives as the Lagos State governor, has proved that he is the best man to take Nigeria out of the woods when he becomes the president. He said: “Some of Tinubu’s notable achievements include the establishment of LAWMA, LASTMA, LIRS, LASEPA, LAMATA and Neighbourhood watch among others. And lastly, his passionate love for promotion of democracy, good governance and human capital.”

 

