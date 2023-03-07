2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Polls: Adamu Meets APC Governors Ahead Of Saturday’s Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Barely three days to the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly election, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu held a closed-door meeting with some governors and the party’s candidates.

New Telegraph reports that the political roundtable meeting was held at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

Also present at the meeting are the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

As of the time of filing this report, the details and the agenda for the meeting were not stated but it cannot be unconnected to Saturday’s poll.

In attendance was the National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore; the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; his counterpart in Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

Others are Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole; National Women Leader, Zainab Ibrahim and National Leader of People with Disabilities, Tolu Bankole.

A source privy to the development at the secretariat disclosed that it has everything to do with Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

However, the closed-door meeting is coming hours after the APC appointed a team of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq to defend the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the alleged case of rigging at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

