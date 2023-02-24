News

Polls: Adeleke Charges Osun Residents On Peaceful Election

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged residents of the state on the need to maintain peace before, during and after Saturday’s general elections.

Adeleke urged the people of the state to troop out en masse and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

The Governor in his pre-election statement personally signed described Saturday’s election as “a critical milestone in national democratic development of Nigeria in which all eligible citizens must actively participate to decide the future of the nation.

“My good people of Osun state, the general election is here and we have a patriotic duty to actively join the electioneering process. Your vote is your power and your ticket to securing good governance for yourselves and our future generation”.

“Our government has declared today a public holiday. All eligible voters must take up their voting cards and get set for the historical elections tomorrow.

“The electoral authorities have provided an enabling environment for the conduct of free and fair elections. Security agencies have also mobilized to protect citizens as they exercise their constitutional rights”.

“Let me use this medium to warn against electoral violence. Security agencies are under strict instruction to clamp down on hoodlums and agents of violence.

“I have equally instructed service commanders to arrest thugs wherever they may be. This election must be held under a peaceful atmosphere. Democracy is about choice, not killing and maiming”.

“I urge all of us as agents and lovers of democracy to make Osun state the most peaceful throughout this election period and beyond. We are peace-loving people and we must remain so, now and all the time”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

