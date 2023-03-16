2023 Elections News

Polls: AIG Assures Adamawa, Taraba Of Security

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of  Zone 3 Command, Usman Nagogo has assured voters in Adamawa and Taraba States of adequate security during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election.

Nagogo gave the assurance in a statement issued in Yola on Thursday by SP Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Adamawa State.

According to him, the police and other security agencies would ensure full protection of voters, election materials, and officials in the two states under the zone.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of deployment of personnel across the local governments in the zone for the election.

He directed all operational commanders to mobilize manpower and operational assets to defend the electorate, election officials, and materials.

Nagogo also directed proper investigation of any security breach, including intimidation, harassment, and assault of voters and election officials.

