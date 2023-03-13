Polls: APC Campaign Council Condemns Killings In Ebonyi

The Directorate of Information of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Ebonyi State has decried the killings of party supporters in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party accused the opposition parties in the state; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the killings.

The Directorate alleged that many APC supporters have been killed across the state and urged security agents to fish out the perpetrators.

The Director of the Directorate and Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, Uchenna Orji while briefing journalists in Abakaliki said the APC supporters have been killed in Ishielu, Ohaozara and other local government areas in the state.

He said, “We have a case of attack at Ezzagu Community in Ishielu LGA on the 18/02/2023 during the APC political rally where gunmen made their way to the venue and started shooting sporadically, leading to the death of Mr Emeka Nwausulor Enyiukpo and two others who were seriously injured by their gunshot, Mr Chinedu Abel Anyalagu and Mr Orugbala Chukwudi.

“Also on the 22nd of February, 2023, there was another attack at Ohofia and Agba in Ezekoma Development Centre of Ishielu Local Government Area, where one Mr Monday Idoko and Festus were also shot dead by unknown gunmen.

“Just yesterday, March 12, 2023, an APC member and Councilor of Achara Ward 2 in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Hon. Ogbonnaya Ugwu (SPACO) was gruesomely murdered and set ablaze in his car.

“There was also an attack on the Commander of Neighborhood Watch, Mr Dickson Solomon on the same Saturday wherein rains of bullets were thrown at him and God rescued him as he tells his ordeals.

“We also heard of the ugly incident that happened a night before the presidential election at the same Court Area wherein another known Supporter of APC was gunned down.

“One would be left to conclude that the targets are APC Supporters and unsuspecting members of the public. These are instances of recent cases of an unprovoked attack by criminal elements who do not want a peaceful election in the state.

“We strongly call on security agencies to please rise to their duties and work on the available information and bring to justice all the persons who are directly or indirectly involved in this needless attack on our people no matter how highly placed they are or the political party of their affiliation.

“On another development, the Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council is aware of the plans of the opposition Political Parties to use external mercenaries to launch attacks on the integrity of our Divine Mandate administration and the personality of the APC Candidates ahead of the Governorship/State House of Assembly Elections.

“We are aware of the dirty deal between a Governorship Candidate of an opposition political party and a group called Civil Society Committee for Anti-Fraud Election Security whose team leader came all the way from Delta State.

“We decided to make this clarification so that the members of the public can see the level of desperation of opposition elements and their cronies including the Civil Society Committee on Anti-Fraud Election Security”, he stated.

