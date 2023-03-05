Polls: APGA Alleges Plot To Rig Ebonyi Guber Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi State Chapter has alleged a plot to rig Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls in the state.

The party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of the plans to rig the polls.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Charles Otu, Director, Media and Publicity, APGA Ebonyi Campaign Council, APGA said that it has uncovered a grand plot by the ruling party in the state, to transfer a total sum of N7.8bn from one of the State’s government accounts allegedly meant to compromise the electoral integrity of the polls for immediate disbursement to the listed persons below and agencies involved in the said elections.

The party drew the attention of the Presidency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the development in the state.

The statement reads, “As the clock ticks faster for Saturday’s Governorship and State’s Houses of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh’s campaign council, popularly known as Odohzia Ebonyi Campaign council have uncovered a grand plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ebonyi State led by Governor David Umahi to transfer a total sum of N7.8Bn from one of the State’s government accounts allegedly meant to compromise the electoral integrity of the polls for immediate disbursement to underlisted persons and agencies involved in the said election.

“According to reliable sources, the said sum is to be distributed in agreed sums to the Electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Security agencies such as the Police and soldiers who will be involved in election duties and the Returning Officers for the election in various Local Government Areas.

“The disbursement, we gathered is to be passed in form of an ’empowerment scheme’ through the 13 Local Government Councils to INEC, Police and the Nigerian Military officers on election duty, including all those who have been pin-pointed to have a role to play in the elections process.

“We recall that rumours have been rife particularly in Social media that some INEC staff had been invited last week to a meeting in the Osborn Hotel (Extension) belonging to Governor Umahi and located in Abakaliki the State capital. An INEC staff who was in the venue had claimed that the meeting could not go on but that they were directed to meet with the Chairmen of the various Local Government Areas they were posted to work “for a briefing”.

“Further efforts to get the outcome of the proposed briefing from the council bosses unravelled this grand plot to disburse the whooping sum to the aforementioned bodies and agencies all in their bland desperation to manipulate the outcome of next Saturday’s election.”

He added: “For us in APGA, we are very worried about this mountain of allegations emanating even from those serving in Umahi’s government and we are even more particularly troubled by the way and manner the INEC and security agencies collided with the State government actors to tamper with the electoral wishes of Ebonyi people by declaring election results in favour of APC candidates even in places where votes were cancelled and dubious manipulations extensively carried out.

“We had raised the alarm in our earlier Media briefing that from some wards in Ikwo LGA, Oriuzor in Ezza North (with over 17, 000 registered voters) to Umuhuali in Ishielu Local Government Area all in Ebonyi Central to Ohaozara LGA, Onicha and Afikpo South LGAs in Ebonyi South even to some parts of Ohaukwu, Ebonyi, Abakaliki and Izzi Local Government Areas in Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, the Ebonyi electorates have been totally disenchanted with the outcome of last Saturday’s polls. Yet, the uncommon electoral thieves who perpetrated these electoral heists across the length and breadth of Ebonyi State are rather challenging those who the electorates willingly and freely offered their mandates to go to Court.

“These unhealthy developments in our polity coupled with the uncanny boastings of the APC Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru who is largely unacceptable to the majority of the Ebonyi electorates that “my winning is sacrosanct” (even when he’s not campaigning or soliciting for votes) have therefore further worsened our concerns about next Saturday’s elections.

“To this end, APGA, Ebonyi State, therefore, calls on the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC and security agencies across the nation to be vigilant and monitor all transactions on all the State government’s accounts from the UBA, First Bank to Zenith Bank among other commercial banks operated by the Ebonyi State government.

“We further call on Ebonyians to be vigilant and report any such suspicious transactions or attempts to manipulate this Saturday’s election to the security and other appropriate agencies for immediate action. We should not be cowed, threatened or our consciences bought with just a morsel of bread from those who have held this State hostage in the last eight years of cosmetic governance.”

Like this: Like Loading...