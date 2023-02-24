Editorial

Polls: As INEC hosts Mbeki, Banda

Prof Mahmood Yakubu and his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be fixing finishing touches to the general elections which will start on Saturday February 25 with the presidential poll. It is significant that two former presidents are already in Nigeria as international observers.

Mr. Thabo Mbeki from South Africa leads the 16-member Commonwealth Observer Group. Joyce Banda, the first female president of Malawi arrived as head of the International Election Observation Mission.

There are 39 other members of the team. The import is that the world is fully represented here to monitor the elections. Banda flew in with specialists from countries across the world representing Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

All eyes, therefore, are on Nigeria’s election umpire. What Nigerians expect is a free and fair exercise that will usher in a whiff of fresh air. Yakubu must brace up to this challenge because much is expected of him. The Professor of History has been on the job for eight long years, the longest spent by anyone as head of the Commission.

The INEC boss is at home with the observers having travelled round the globe in pursuit of excellence. He was at Cambridge University and also picked a higher degree from Oxford. Anyone who passed through these institutions will hardly allow himself to be used to the disadvantage of the electorate. There is something special about Mbeki. He lived in Nigeria during the struggle for South African independence.

His wife, Zanele, was here with him and shares the same date of birth, November 18, with the last Biafran Head of State, Gen. Philip Effiong. Banda’s story is quite striking. She joined politics in 1999, the same year Nigeria heralded the Fourth Republic. As Vice President of Malawi, she was frustrated by President Bingu wa Mutharika who went ahead to sack her but was restrained by the constitution.

That sounds like the cat and mouse game that played out between Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Banda stayed put and weathered the storm.

She understands democracy and how it operates in Africa; her observations will help deepen leadership in our climes. Banda and Goodluck Jonathan had luck smile on them as both rose from number two to number one. Mutharika died on April 5, 2012.

His death was not announced by his kitchen cabinet, a development that kept the Vice President in the dark until the constitution and military prevailed.

She was sworn in as the fourth president of Malawi on April 7. Jonathan walked through that rough road. President Umaru Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010. Vice President Jonathan was floating until the National Assembly applied what was tagged ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ before he could assume office as president. INEC must get it right this time.

The disclosure by Yakubu that elections will not be held in 240 polling units across 28 states, thereby limiting voting to 176,606 polling units came as a rude shock to the electorate. Voters in Imo and Taraba states lost 38 and 34 redundant polling units respectively. Reasons given by the electoral body have been undergoing scrutiny. They range from insecurity, to lack of registered voters and no indication from voters to be relocated to those units.

Questions are being asked about what criteria INEC applied in allotting the polling units to these two states. While we agree that insecurity is a major problem, it is hard to reason that Imo and Taraba states are the worst hit.

There is insurgency in the North – East and it is strange that this invalidation exercise did not hugely affect states like Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. Yakubu understands the dynamics of insecurity. He is grounded in guerrilla warfare; this expertise should be applied to the best of his ability. A man who taught Political History and International Relations at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna is one to trust in this critical phase of our history.

INEC has nothing to fear about security. Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor has promised to secure the elections with troops and deal with troublemakers if need be. The military and paramilitary agencies are working together to keep the environment safe.

Things are falling in place for Yakubu. Irabor did not only train as a cadet at the NDA, he worked there as Adjutant after his subaltern years. Both men understand themselves and cannot afford to fail each other, the nation and international observers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has given INEC a free hand to make Nigerians happy. Yakubu has received tremendous support from those who matter. The electoral umpire has all that it will take to write his name in gold and bow out most honourably. We know he is equal to the task.

