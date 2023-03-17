Polls: Atiku Berates Tinubu’s Silence Over MC Oluomo’s Threat To Igbos

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has berated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s silence over the comment credited to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, on the Lagos State governorship election.

MC Oluomo, in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, had threatened that the Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not be voting for the ruling party.

Addressing supporters at a meeting, MC Oluomo said, “We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home.”

“It’s not about fighting or chaos; we Yorubas have to get there early with our PVCs. We have to get there early and vote.”

MC Oluomo’s controversial remark has, however, triggered outrage, with many calling for his arrest.

Also reacting to the development, the former Vice President expressed surprise over the silence of APC leaders in Abuja and Lagos.

Although he did not directly mention President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu, the duo are leaders of the APC in the nation’s capital and Lagos, where the President-elect holds sway.

Atiku said, “I am concerned about how lackeys of political leaders in Lagos State have unabatedly made ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters in the state in tomorrow’s election.

“I have watched with profound disdain a certain video in circulation where some persons known to be associates of the leaders of the ruling party in Lagos State are issuing threats against other ethnic groups in the build-up to the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state tomorrow.”

“I condemn this uncivilised behaviour and also condemn the criminal silence of the security agencies and the political leadership in Lagos State and Abuja on this development. Every democracy is as virile as the culture of the electoral system that governs it.

“The democracy that we fought for and operate in Nigeria thrives on the principle of free and equal participation. It is not enough to talk about the promise of a free and fair election. The actions that we take prior to Election Day must have the integrity of a badge of honour.”

