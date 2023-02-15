News

Polls: Atiku has Shagari’s leadership qualities – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, possesses all the leadership qualities of late Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, in fairness and the unity of the country. “Atiku Abubakar will emulate the leadership qualities of late Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari in fairness and in the unity of Nigeria.” Governor Tambuwal was speaking to supporters of the PDP during the continuation of the state gubernatorial campaign rally in Shagari and Tambuwal Local Government Council Areas of the state. He assured people in Shagari communities that Atiku’s election would restore the lost glory of Nigeria within the comity of nations. He said the newly constructed local government secretariat was aimed at boosting the morale of workers and creating a conducive working atmosphere for the staff.

 

Retirement: FG cuts pension liability by N89.85bn

Monthly wage bill currently N7bn   Federal Government improved pension payment to retirees, a total sum of N89.85 billion was paid out under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) in 2020.   According to the 2020 annual report of the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com), which supervised the payment handled by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), […]
PHOTOS: Niger Government Remodel Kontagora, Minna General Hospitals

Niger State General Hospitals are witnessing major changes since their construction some 40-50 years ago. Gov Abu Sani Bello is recording another landmark achievement in the Health Sector as Kontagora General Hospital is currently undergoing reconstruction. This is coming after the commencement of the reconstruction of Minna General Hospital which has been left in a […]
Retired teachers to Obiano: Pay our gratuities before you go

Retired teachers in Anambra State have protested nonpayment of their gratuities by the state government for four years, saying the Willie Obiano led administration should pay the said gratuities owed them since 2017 before leaving office on March 17, 2022.   The retirees, in their numbers, carried placards with various inscriptions as they marched through […]

