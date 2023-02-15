Polls: Atiku has Shagari’s leadership qualities – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, possesses all the leadership qualities of late Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, in fairness and the unity of the country. “Atiku Abubakar will emulate the leadership qualities of late Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari in fairness and in the unity of Nigeria.” Governor Tambuwal was speaking to supporters of the PDP during the continuation of the state gubernatorial campaign rally in Shagari and Tambuwal Local Government Council Areas of the state. He assured people in Shagari communities that Atiku’s election would restore the lost glory of Nigeria within the comity of nations. He said the newly constructed local government secretariat was aimed at boosting the morale of workers and creating a conducive working atmosphere for the staff.

