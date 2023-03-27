Polls: Bayelsa Govt Commends Citizens For Peaceful Disposition

The Bayelsa State Government has commended the people of the State for their peaceful disposition during the 2023 general elections.

The state government also gave thumbs up to security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other relevant stakeholders for their roles in changing the narrative for the better Bayelsa.

Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa during a media parley with members of the federated correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of journalists, Bayelsa state council, Dr Kola Oredipe, Director of the New Media to the Governor attributed the peaceful atmosphere experienced during the recently held general election in the state to the disposition and personality of governor Douye Diri.

Oredipe explained that governor Diri had always maintained that the electorate should be allowed to have their say, making it clear that violence, intimidation, and the use of thugs to harass people during elections would not be condoned.

He maintained that it actually contributed to the relative peace experienced during the presidential, national assembly, and state house of assembly elections in the state.

He also commended the monarchs and traditional rulers who made efforts to prevail over the people to allow everyone to exercise his or her franchise across the various communities.

On the attack by suspected hoodlums at the INEC registration area center at Okodi in Ogbia local government area where electoral materials were burnt, Doctor Oredipe said the security agencies were carrying out investigations, expressing the hope that the perpetrators would be identified, arrested, and made to face prosecution.

He said “We had successful elections generally in the state aside from Ogbia violence and the hijacking of materials. In a very long time, we have not had this kind of peace during elections. That is to say that the message of peace and hope by governor Douye Diri is yielding dividends.

“This election has proven that this land is the land of peace and credit must go to this government. He didn’t achieve it alone. We want to appreciate the people of the state who ensured that peace is achieved.

“I’m sure a lot of Bayelsans are yearning for his return. Giving to the next election which is in November, we want to see more peace in the state.

He stated.

