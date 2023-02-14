News

Polls: Bayelsa govt suspends activities marking 3rd anniversary

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government yesterday suspended activities commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Duoye Diri administration. According to a statement by the Commis-sioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba; “The anniversary activities will now take place after the presidential election. We regret any inconvenience this suspension might have caused. This was as the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on behalf of the state government expressed its heartfelt condolences to Governor Diri on the passage of his father, Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri. The statement by the deputy governor reads in part; “The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 12, at the ripe age of 88.”

 

Our Reporters

