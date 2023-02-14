Polls: Bayelsa govt suspends activities marking 3rd anniversary

The Bayelsa State government yesterday suspended activities commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Duoye Diri administration. According to a statement by the Commis-sioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba; “The anniversary activities will now take place after the presidential election. We regret any inconvenience this suspension might have caused. This was as the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on behalf of the state government expressed its heartfelt condolences to Governor Diri on the passage of his father, Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri. The statement by the deputy governor reads in part; “The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 12, at the ripe age of 88.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...