Polls: Bayelsa govt suspends activities marking 3rd anniversary

The Bayelsa State government yesterday suspended activities commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Duoye Diri administration. According to a statement by the Commis-sioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba; “The anniversary activities will now take place after the presidential election. We regret any inconvenience this suspension might have caused. This was as the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on behalf of the state government expressed its heartfelt condolences to Governor Diri on the passage of his father, Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri. The statement by the deputy governor reads in part; “The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 12, at the ripe age of 88.”
Related Articles
Insurgency: CDS, Service Chiefs in Maiduguri, say insurgency, banditry must end
As the military intensifies the fight against insurgency in Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs, Saturday arrived in Maiduguri, for the second time in one month to assess the situation on ground. Addressing troops, yesterday at the headquarters of “Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, Irabor lauded them for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Defence gets N2.41trn, highest allocation in 2022 appropriation
…says FG’ll borrow more to finance infrastructure Insecurity festering across the country has given a greater chunk of allocation in the tune of N2.41 trillion from the N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill to the military, Police, Intelligence services and other Para- Military establishments in the country. This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Finance, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ONSA: Security, intelligence agencies monitoring threats around airports
…assures of public safety Security and intelligence agencies in the country have vowed round-the-clock assessment of possible threats to safety of airports, with a view to nipping the same in the bud. This was as they assured the flying public, stakeholders, as well as the international community of the safety of airports nationwide. The declaration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)