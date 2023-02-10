News

Polls: Catholic Agency call for watertight security in FCT communities

Some stakeholders have said there is a need for adequate security in rural communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to guarantee the full participation of women and girls during the general election. The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) noted that its findings showed that political awareness had increased in these communities, but palpable fear of electoral violence could disenfranchise legible voters.

It stated that its project, “Action for Better Female Participation in Elections in Nigeria “within 5 FCT communities provided it with an opportunity to gather credible reports showing that women and girls were prepared for the polls, but needs special protection. Making this disclosure yesterday in Abuja, Precious Uwubiti, Project Officer for Centre for Women Studies and Intervention, which worked in partnership with CAFOD, called on governments and relevant security agenciestopaymoreattention at the rural communities during and after the polls.

 

