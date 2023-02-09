Politics

Polls: Catholic Agency calls for watertight security in FCT communities

As the general elections fast approach, some stakeholders have said there was need for adequate security at all rural communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to guarantee full participation of women and girls in the exercise.

One of such stakeholders, the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD), noted that its findings showed that political awareness had increased in these communities, but palpable fear of electoral violence could disenfranchise legible voters.

It stated that its project: “Action for Better Female Participation in Elections in Nigeria” within five FCT communities provided it with an opportunity to gather credible reports showing that women and girls were prepared for the polls, but need special protection.

Making this known on Thursday in Abuja, Barrister Precious Uwubiti, Project Officer for Centre for Women Studies and Intervention, which worked in partnership with CAFOD, called on governments and relevant security agencies to pay more attention at the rural communities during and after the polls.

 

 

 

 

