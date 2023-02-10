Polls: Cleric advises Nigerians to vote wisely

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting Second Coming of Jesus Christ Church, Adewale Giwa, fears the naira/ fuel scarcity could affect the conduct of the general election scheduled for February 25 and March 11. Giwa warned Nigerians not to repeat the mistake they made in 2015. Addressing the media, he said the crisis indicates that the Federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not ready for the election. The cleric said a referendum is needed to determine who will govern the country after President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric stated that the 1999 Constitution does not provide for true federalism, saying the National Assembly should rework it to provide for true federalism and referendum. He suggested the National Assembly suspend the election and make legislative provisions for a referendum for the citizens to decide on how the federation should be run.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...