Polls: Cleric advises Nigerians to vote wisely

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting Second Coming of Jesus Christ Church, Adewale Giwa, fears the naira/ fuel scarcity could affect the conduct of the general election scheduled for February 25 and March 11. Giwa warned Nigerians not to repeat the mistake they made in 2015. Addressing the media, he said the crisis indicates that the Federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not ready for the election. The cleric said a referendum is needed to determine who will govern the country after President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric stated that the 1999 Constitution does not provide for true federalism, saying the National Assembly should rework it to provide for true federalism and referendum. He suggested the National Assembly suspend the election and make legislative provisions for a referendum for the citizens to decide on how the federation should be run.
Related Articles
AITEO to face consequences of its action – Diri
Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, has asked AITEO oil exploration and Production Company to be prepared for the consequences of its failure to curtail the oil spill that occurred from their facility at Santa Barbra Well 1 OML 29 Opu Nembe. In a statement on Friday signed by the information commissioner Ayibaina Duba, the governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DMX, American rapper, actor, dies at 50
US rapper and actor DMX has died at the age of 50, five days after suffering a heart attack. The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side. In a statement, his family said he had been “a warrior who fought till […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ararume sues Buhari for unlawful removal as NNPC chair
Former representative of Imo North in the Senate, Ifeanyi Ararume, yesterday slammed a N100 billion suit on President Muhammadu Buhari at a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging his “unlawful removal” as non-Executive Chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). Senator Ararume’s appointment as the chairman of the corporation’s board in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)