Polls: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to bar Tinubu, Shettima

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Running Mate, Senator Kashim Shetimma from participating in next month’s General Elections. In his judgment on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the ground that the PDP lacked locus standi to institute the case. Ekwo, who held that the case was caught by the principle of estoppel, went further to describe the suit as an abuse of the court process. The PDP had in the suit marked HC/ABJ/ CS/1734/2022 sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu and Shettima as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

The PDP had challenged the validity of Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election as APC’s candidate on the grounds that Shettima’s nomination as his running mate was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended). It argued that Shettima’s nomination to contest the position of vice president and Borno Central Senatorial seat contravened the law.

The PDP also sought an order nullifying their candidacy just as it also sought an order compelling INEC to remove their names from its list of nominated or sponsored candidates eligible to contest the poll. But the defendants in their preliminary objection filed by their counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, argued by Thomas Ojo, urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction. Ojo argued that the plaintiff (PDP) lacked the locus standi to file the case, which invariably was challenging the political party’s decision and its nomination of candidates for the polls.

The court held that the matter bordered on the internal affairs of the APC in which the PDP lacked locus to file the case. On argument about non-disclosure of cause of action against the respondents, the judge said that there was a nexus between locus standi and a cause of action. He, therefore, said that since the PDP had no locus standi, it also did not have any cause of action against the defendants. Ekwo also agreed with the defendants that the suit was an abuse of court process and consequently, dismissed the suit for constituting an abuse of court process.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...