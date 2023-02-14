Polls: CSO decry misuse of judiciary by lawyers, politicians

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

With barely two weeks to the presidential election, a Civil Society Group has raised the alarm over what they described as gross misuse of the judiciary and legal procedures by both lawyers and politicians.

One of the CSOs, ‘Make A Difference Initiative’ at a recent press briefing in Abuja, said the continued ugly trend was as unpatriotic as it is capable of derailing the country’s nascent democracy.

Executive Director of the group, Lemmy Ughegbe, said a typical example is a case where supposed learned people were taking undue advantage of judiciary processes, to fight each other and also trying to scuttle democratic rules.

Ughegbe particularly talked about the situation in Enugu State, where “George Ogara the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state obviously to gain an undue political advantage over the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the same state, Dr. Peter Mbah has continued to abuse court processes.

While he condemned the actions of such people, he called on all political actors to save Nigeria’s democracy and ensure that the forthcoming polls were not derailed.

He said: “We are here to condemn the continued attempt by some desperate and unscrupulous judicial officers to undermine our electoral process and democracy by their the misuse of the judiciary, abuse of court processes, and flagrant breach of the Nigeria Bar Association’s Rules of Professional Conduct 2007.”

