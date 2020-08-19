Polls: CTA warns politicians against hate speech, violence

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an election observation group, has warned political actors in the two states against utterances and actions that could trigger violence before, during and after the polls. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, gave the warning yesterday during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja. She observed that since the release of the election timetable, political activities had picked up in both states, with the political class indulging in verbal wars and hate speeches, leading to rising tension and violence. Nwadishi condemned the growing propensity of the political class to instigate violence as well as their general disregard for COVID- 19 protocols during the electioneering campaigns.

According to her, the on-going political activities in both states were being conducted in an atmosphere of flagrant abuse of the guidelines published by INEC for the elections. Nwadishi expressed disappointment at the manner in which politicians and their supporters were flouting the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on gatherings during party primaries and campaigns, stressing that these were indications that politicians and their followers might also crowd the voting space on election day.

She expressed fears that the elections might witness voter apathy as members of the public might stay away from the polls due to health concerns arising from the COVOD-19 pandemic. “Political actors should ensure that their actions and words do not trigger violence and heat up the polity unnecessarily.”

