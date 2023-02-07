Polls: Diaspora groups drum support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

A team of support groups based in Manchester, United Kingdom, have declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid. The Diasporagroups, comprising Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA Manchester), Founder Manchester One Culture, APC UK, Asiwaju Campaign Marshal, GMEN Manchester, Wazobia International, Global Alliance for Tinubu (GAT), Manchester Business Forum, Beautiful Mind Manchester and Nigeria Diaspora Alliance UK, declared the support at the weekend during their convergence in London.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA Manchester), David Adeoye, explained that the convergence was borne out of the need for Tinubu to replicate what he did for Lagos State, when he was governor for all round massive development across the nation. Adeoye added that they have started galvanising the support base for APC candidate since the commencement of voters’ registration, owing to their firm belief that Tinubu can overhaul the nation’s economy and all aspects of citizens’ lives for the better. He said: “Our vision is to centralise and promote massive support for their emergence as president and governor of Lagos State.

This is majorly based on their track records of excellent performances both in human and infrastructural development. “You will agree with me that those in the Diaspora played a huge and massive role in terms of Diaspora remittance, those of us that have family, are responsible breadwinners, so we believed it is important for us to be part of the process in order to have Nigeria of our dream.

“He is a progressive father of the nation and apart from that he is somebody that has affiliations across all the six geopolitical zones of the country. Regardless of what anyone will say, he is a man that has laboured for the progressive cause of our nation and he’s a man that has helped a lot of politicians and even professionals in the country.” Adeoye added that now that Tinubu has come out to vie for the presidential office, Nigerians should see it as civic responsibility and ensure it becomes a reality. “We want to give it everything we have to make sure that our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria.

We in the Diaspora believe there’s a need for more sensitisation, mobilisation and information, to propagate the entrenchment of democratic values for Lagosians and Nigerians. “We have always been there and we will be there again and continue to do our best for the success of the campaign and for the re-election of our dear Governor Sanwo- Olu Babajide. We believe our support will help propagate the social economic values of the Nigerian community in the North West of England and most notably Greater Manchester.

“We also want to bring attention to the growing disparity in available support from the APC-led government of Nigeria to the North of England by bringing leaders who can impact Manchester and its environs, inviting decision makers to earmark Manchester as a bilateral socio-economic hub, entrepreneurial base and political flag bearer with exposure and development ideas to the growing economic issues in Nigeria.

“We want to offer ideas, contribute and be heard which will, in turn, bring a number of developments including The existing second Tier Nigeria high Commission to Manchester, especially the promised passport office. This will not only alleviate the waiting times in London but also provide another option for Nigerians in the midlands, Tyneside, Northwest and Scotland,” Adeoye said.

