Polls: Don’t Be Intimidated, Come Out En Masse, Vote Your Choice, BLD Tells Igbos

The leader of the Biafra Land Defenders (BLD), Ndubuisi Igwekani, better known as Agu-Biafra on Wednesday charged all Igbos residing in different parts of the country, especially areas where hostility has allegedly been thrown at them to come out en masse and vote for any candidate of their choice.

He said that despite the antics of some desperate politicians, the 2023 election for so many Igbos has demonstrated that ordinary citizens of Nigeria harbour no animosity against them, which is why many Nigerians supported Mr Peter Obi for his quality and not the ethnic group he hails from.

Igwekani, however, called on the Federal Government, the media, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and International Observers to take note of the records of violence, destruction of property, and infliction of injuries going on against Igbos since the 25th of February till date, stressing that such things must be documented for the future.

He said, “To all Nigerians from the North, East, West and South we thank you for showing faith in quality leadership. We appreciate all of you for avoiding the poisonous food called ethnicity and religion and for the first time in many years, showing you love your country despite the evil plots of politicians from all parts of the country.

“This is the first time that the entire people of Nigeria decided that they’ll allow a qualified Igboman to administer the affairs of Nigeria. Yes, he wasn’t given the opportunity because he’s Igbo. He was given the opportunity because he is the best and that’s the truth.

“However, we are aware that some cabals with their foreign sponsors have conspired to stop the wishes of the majority of Nigerians. Their major plot was to make our land crisis prone so that no election will take place, but we defeated them, yet they’re still pushing provocative actions to push our people out of the political leadership of this country. However, we’ve proven to all of them that a man rejected cannot reject himself.”

The BLD leader said that having received reports of violence against Igbos and even seeing many in the news, they have decided to remain calm, not because they are cowards, but because they expect that all law-abiding Nigerians who live in such places will bear witness to what is going on for tomorrow purposes.

“Right before Independence, Igbos have thrown their sweat and blood, suffering, hustling where others dare not step in to make sure that they make ends meet. Our people have been working hard to develop wherever they live in Nigeria.

“They develop wherever they are without minding if it’s their land or not and that should not be an avenue for anybody to maltreat whenever they share a different view with any political party.

“However, we’re giving space to both local and international media to take clear notice of the events, the unprovoked attacks, the deadly utterances of some individuals who think that they can do whatever they want with the lives of others so that when we reach a point of decision, nobody will blame us,” he said.

He thanked all Nigerian youths, fathers and mothers, especially those living within the Eastern Region who resisted the orders of those he tagged violent merchants who never wanted an election to take place and obeyed theirs by trooping out to vote.

“We thank our mothers and our fathers who harkened to our orders that elections must hold in our land as against the plans of both domestic and outside enemies. We thank God for using some of them to make a name for Himself,” he said.

He went further to call on all Nigerians especially those in power to call all leaders and members of different political parties using violence as a means of getting into power to desist from such because actions will always bring reactions.

“We wish to use this opportunity to warn some politicians who don’t understand how critical this time is in Nigeria to the extent that they’ve chosen this perilous time to go about secretly destroying people’s property because they decided to vote for a candidate of their choice.

“We warn them to stop such hate moves to avoid unnecessary conflict that no one will be able to stop. That we kept calm allowing peace to reign doesn’t mean that there are those that have the monopoly of violence and destruction of lives and property of people of other ethic groups.”

He called on the electorate not to be discouraged by what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their staff allegedly did in the 25th February polls, stressing that the whole world now have eyes on Nigeria as what he termed, a “hijack of the will of the people” by INEC.

“We must warn that we’re watching painstakingly the outcome of this game that the INEC Chairman is the centre referee. We’re using this opportunity to call on all Nigerians who came out to make history in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election to complete their Civic rights by doing exceedingly and above what they did in the last election by voting for the best candidates of their choice.

“If the people want to take over the nation, they must do better than they did on the 25th of February. Our people must never be intimidated no matter the state they find themselves in.

“After this election of 11th March, we’ll now sit, analyze everything and then bring out our position. We thank our volunteers and their efforts to ensure peace around our land.

“However, let it be on record that we’ll not watch any wrongdoing go unchecked.”

Like this: Like Loading...