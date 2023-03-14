2023 Elections Education

Polls: EKSU Extends Resumption Date To March 20

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun, has approved the extension of the closure of the university to March 19, 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this on Monday in a press release signed by the EKSU’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs. Bode Olofinmuagun.

“According to a circular to the university community issued on behalf of the Registrar by the Director, Directorate of Academic Affairs, Dr Ayo Olatunde, the extension was due to the shift of date of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections to March 18, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

The circular stated further, “the period of students’ registration with a penalty (late registration) for the first semester of the 2021/2022 Academic session has been extended till 19th March 2023.

“This period of extension is to further provide a window of opportunities for students to complete their registration and continue with their online academic activities.”

The statement, however, added, “those who provide essential services are exempted from the directive on the extension of the suspension of administrative and academic activities.

“It should also be noted that full administrative and academic activities will resume in the university on Monday, March 20, 2023.”

The institution enjoined staff and students, as well as parents, guardians, and the general public to take note of the extension.

Adedayo Babatunde


