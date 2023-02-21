Politics

Polls: Emulate Jonathan -Nnamani, Ezeife, others advice politicians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; ex-Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife and other political stakeholders have advised politicians to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan in order for a peaceful electoral process.

The stakeholders under the aegis of the National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NACOPU), after their inaugural meeting in Abuja Tuesday, called on politicians to eschew political bitterness and shun post-election disputes.

Nnamani, who spoke to journalists at the end of the meeting, said the outcome of the February 25-March 11 general election should be determined by voters, not by tribunals.

The former representative of Enugu East in the Senate explained that the objective of the group is how to mitigate a post-election crisis.

He said: “I know people will dispute the results but there should be people that should advise that we should not allow two, three, five judges to determine who rules us. We should obey the outcome of the ballot box.

“I support the concept of a group that can afford to speak to others. We are going into a pivotal electoral process and the challenge will be more after the results of the election.”

 

