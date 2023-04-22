Polls fallout: No threat to APGA, says Dunga

Chairmanship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra State, Chief Nnechkwube Tony Dunga, has dismissed the apprehension in some quarters that the outcome of the 2023 general elections is a sign that his party is going into extinction.

He contended that APGA still retaines its strong hold in the state despite all manner of campaign of calumny against the party by those he described as fifth columnists and masqueraders. Dunga, who disclosed this while declaring for the state chairmanship position of the party, noted that the worse hit in the last election were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as they both lost their few strong holds during the election. “APGA as a party won national assembly and state assembly seats in the last election and its performance shows that our party is intact and the outcome of the last general elections is not and can never be a threat to the party,” he said. Making his declaration yesterday, Dunga noted that he has come to take the party to a higher level, adding that his 19 year-experience as ward, local government and state officer of the party, would contribute to the success of the party in subsequent elections. He noted that,”As the APGA party is scheduled to hold its State Congresses on the 23rd of May, 2023, which shall usher in new officers of the party at the state level, it is my utmost intention to work as the next Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Yes, it is my most sincere desire to keep working selflessly for my dear party, APGA.”