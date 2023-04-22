News

Polls fallout: No threat to APGA, says Dunga

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Chairmanship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra State, Chief Nnechkwube Tony Dunga, has dismissed the apprehension in some quarters that the outcome of the 2023 general elections is a sign that his party is going into extinction.

He contended that APGA still retaines its strong hold in the state despite all manner of campaign of calumny against the party by those he described as fifth columnists and masqueraders. Dunga, who disclosed this while declaring for the state chairmanship position of the party, noted that the worse hit in the last election were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as they both lost their few strong holds during the election. “APGA as a party won national assembly and state assembly seats in the last election and its performance shows that our party is intact and the outcome of the last general elections is not and can never be a threat to the party,” he said. Making his declaration yesterday, Dunga noted that he has come to take the party to a higher level, adding that his 19 year-experience as ward, local government and state officer of the party, would contribute to the success of the party in subsequent elections. He noted that,”As the APGA party is scheduled to hold its State Congresses on the 23rd of May, 2023, which shall usher in new officers of the party at the state level, it is my utmost intention to work as the next Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Yes, it is my most sincere desire to keep working selflessly for my dear party, APGA.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

BenueDecides2023: Voting Commences In Kankarofi Women Centre

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Voting has commenced at the Kankarofi Women’s Centre, Kano Municipal in Benue State as the official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived on time with full election materials. New Telegraph correspondent on ground observed the electioneering process in the area is peaceful and orderly so far. Also, voting commenced as early as 8 […]
News

FG shuts Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Due to multiple tanker accidents on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan bound carriageway last Sunday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola has said the bridge would be shut to traffic this Saturday and Sunday to allow integrity tests. Speaking with New Telegraph on Friday, he said the contractor, Julius […]
News

Presidential Ambition: Gbajabiamila absent as Osinbajo hosts Reps APC caucus to Iftar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was absent last night when the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo played host to the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. The caucus was led by the Deputy Speaker, […]

Leave a Comment