Polls: Fashola inaugurates 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

If All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must record an overwhelming victory in the February 25 presidential elections, Lagos State must play a leading role in the candidate’s electoral success at the polls, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said yesterday. Sanwo-Olu said the five million votes pledged by the APC supporters in Lagos to deliver the State to Tinubu were not impossible, given the strength and structure of the campaign employed by the party in Lagos. The Governor said it was time for the party’s canvassers to embark on mass voter enlightenment in order to minimise void votes for the party. The governor spoke at the formal launching of “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu- Shettima/Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat, a project initiated by the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN. The event, attended by a large number of APC’s grassroots canvassers, was held at The Haven, GRA Ikeja.

 

