Polls: Fashola inaugurates 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

If All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must record an overwhelming victory in the February 25 presidential elections, Lagos State must play a leading role in the candidate’s electoral success at the polls, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu said yesterday. Sanwo-Olu said the five million votes pledged by the APC supporters in Lagos to deliver the State to Tinubu were not impossible, given the strength and structure of the campaign employed by the party in Lagos. The Governor said it was time for the party’s canvassers to embark on mass voter enlightenment in order to minimise void votes for the party. The governor spoke at the formal launching of “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu- Shettima/Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat, a project initiated by the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN. The event, attended by a large number of APC’s grassroots canvassers, was held at The Haven, GRA Ikeja.
Related Articles
Ondo approves N360m for WAEC fees
The Ondo State Government has approved the payment of School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC Fees for students in public schools across the state. The move by the state government was sequel to the approval of a memo sent to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, by the State Ministry of Education, Science and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Shell to sack 9,000 workers in major shake-up
Oil super major, Royal Dutch Shell, has declared plans to sack 9,000 staff as part of a major shake-up to cut costs and raised annual savings of up to $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) by 2022. The company, which announces this yesterday, declared that about 1,500 of the staff slated for mass sack have agreed to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group moves to stop building collapse in Rivers
The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has declared its readiness to put in place measures to stop building collapse in the state through awareness and advocacy programme. NIOB Chairman, Ugo Ohuabunwa, who made the pledge while addressing members at the site of a seven-storey building that collapsed in GRA, Port […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)