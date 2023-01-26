Polls: Frenzy as APC campaign train storms Kwara

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the ecstasy among supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presidential campaign train of Tinubu/Shettima stormed Ilorin, to seek the support of the people of Kwara State ahead of the presidential election

The ancient city of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, literally stood still on Tuesday, January 17, as the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential campaign train, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stormed the metropolitan city for a campaign rally to solicit the support of the people of the “State of Harmony” ahead of the forthcoming polls, particularly the presidential election slated for February 25.

It would be recalled that a few hours to the event, confusion and apprehension ensued among the teeming supporters of the APC over whether it would hold or not following a terse statement by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the presidential campaign rally announcing the postponement of the event due to the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to attend because he was billed to travel for an international engagement outside the country.

The statement read: “The postponement is in order to allow President Muhammadu Buhari, scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week, to lead the campaign. He had insisted that he would like to personally lead the APC presidential rally in Kwara State.” However, to the relief and joy of party faithful, the apprehension eased shortly after, following another statement by the Presidential Campaign Council, reaffirming that the rally will hold as scheduled.

Expectedly, the landing of the aircraft that conveyed the presidential candidate and his running mate, as well as other party stalwarts, at the Ilorin International Airport for the campaign rally finally put paid to the two earlier conflicting statements that threw the city of Ilorin into a frenzy as residents in their numbers stormed the streets, waving ecstatically to welcome Tinubu and Shettima as well as other dignitaries for the much awaited presidential campaign flag off.

The APC presidential candidate, his running mate Kashim Shettima, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, who arrived the city in company of several party leaders and apparatchiks, were received by Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq and a legion of APC candidates and leaders from across the state. To all intents and purposes, the rally was like no other in the recent history of the state, with security personnel struggling to control the surging crowd that heralded Tinubu’s arrival to Ilorin. Tinubu, in response, waved enthusiastically the broom and danced to the different tunes of songs and drums of his teeming supporters and admirers alike.

On the welcome train were Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, the three senators from Kwara State and their colleagues from Kogi and other parts of Nigeria, cabinet members, APC candidates and hundreds of party stalwarts, many donning the ‘Emilokan’ cap, while others were adorned with the insignia of his cap. Accompanied by a motorcade that stretched a few kilometres, the double-decker Marco Polo bus that conveyed Tinubu and the dignitaries got locked in a suffocating human traffic formed by thousands of supporters and admirers, who lined the streets from the Ilorin International Airport.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the Metropolitan Square, venue of the campaign rally, the APC presidential candidate congratulated the people of Kwara State for their bold decision during the 2019 general election to shake off what he described as yoke of decades of servitude to embrace freedom, with the resultant monumental improvement in all spheres and the delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizenry. He urged them to sustain the freedom they have been savouring in the last four years under the dynamic adminstration of Governor AbdulRazaq.

He also urged the people to vote for him, Governor AbdulRazaq and all other candidates of the party in the state for continuity and to ensure more dividends of democracy for all and sundry, saying if he’s given the mandate, his administration would ensure zero tolerance for corruption and fraud. His words: “Kwara people, I congratulate you for your freedom four years ago. It was a thunderbolt across the country. You deserve great congratulations. Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We are re-assessing and re-asserting our freedom in democracy. Yesterday, they never believed that today would happen, but it is happening in your lifetime.

“We thank you for believing in Governor Abdul- Razaq. He knows how to behave. He is a very honest, genuine and hardworking man. Vote for me as your presidential candidate on February 25 and vote for all our National Assembly candidates. Vote for Governor AbdulRazaq and all the House of Assembly candidates on March 11.”

The rally, which was preceded by what was practically a city-wide rally and saw thousands troop out to catch a glimpse of the campaign train, was attended by the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state; Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello (Niger); Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu; several senators, including the three from Kwara; House of Representatives members; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi; House of Assembly members; cabinet members; Kwara APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi and several other dignitaries from across the country.

An elated Governor AbdulRazaq, in his speech, was full of encomiums for the people of the state for coming out massively to welcome Tinubu and his entourage. He said: “This huge crowd is a testament to our standing with the people of Kwara State. It shows that we have won this election.

Our presidential candidate has seen what we have done in this state. Kwara is APC. Kwara indeed is one of the strongholds of the APC. Our members are happy. The state is happy. They have seen what we have done. We met a failed state in several sectors and we have been able to tackle it from education, healthcare, and other sectors. All the indices have gone up in the right sense.

“You need to continue to support this party at all levels. President Buhari has done well. We need to build on his success. No person could have done what he has done, despite the economic downturn, Covid-19 pandemic, and global economic crisis. We must sustain this growth consistently. That will be continued by our incoming team led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Party faithful, I urge you to support and vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The progress we have in this state will be continued with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We thank him for the support he gave us in 2019. He gave us full support in throwing out the termites in this state. We still want to thank Mr. President, who is unavoidably away in Mauritania.

He couldn’t be here, but he will come back here. We appreciate his efforts and the support he has been giving this government for the progress of the state. You all know what we have been doing in this state from healthcare. Don’t allow the party of people of dubious characters to come back into this state.

Don’t allow people who allegedly stole the UBEC funds to come back to this state. They could not even pay salaries. What are they coming to do? “Just last month, we paid N3.5bn for pensions and gratuities of 2009 and 2010. When we came in, there was no water works working in this state. We have 90 waterworks in this state right from the time of Sir Ahmadu Bello. They crashed everything.

In fact, they were not paying counterpart funds in the health sector.” APC National Chairman, Adamu said Kwara state has proved to be a strong APC state with the showings posted for the rally. He said: “Kwarans, you have really surprised me. I have seen more than what I expected, and everyone has seen what Kwara has done today. You have said it loud and clear that you are better together.

We pray and hope that this is translated to real votes- on the 25th of February, and March 11.” In his remarks, the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon, said Tinubu performed excellently well, when he was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007 and he has also paid his dues in politics to deserves the support of Nigerians in the presidential election, urging the people of to vote and ensure victory for all the candidates of the APC during the elections.

The campaign train later paid a special homage to the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who prayed for the success of the presidential candidate and other candidates of the party in the coming polls. He acknowledged the sterling qualities of Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq, who he described as great and humble achievers.

In a post rally review meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, said the massive crowd of the APC members, supporters and stakeholders “clearly reaffirmed the overwhelming support for APC from the electorate and its brightest chances to record a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections. AbdulRazaq lauded members of the rally’s LOC for a job well done, expressed delight that “ overwhelming majority of the people of the state relished the historic Republican spirit gained from the 2019 political revolution which put godfatherism into the dust bin of history in Kwara politics.”

