Polls: How Plateau PDP is taking opportunity of rallies to canvass for votes

MUSA PAM reports on the recent flag-off of campaigns by the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the three senatorial districts of the state and the impact of the rallies on the party’s bid to win the forthcoming elections in the state

There is no doubt that the hype, razzmatazz and sloganeering that usually characterise electioneering periods in Plateau State is gradually disappearing since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked-off its rallies in the three senatorial zones of state. As it stands, the people of Plateau across party divides are already voting through their tumultuous and overwhelming attendance.

They massively demonstrated their frustrations, fury and rejection of the almost eight years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations at the state and federal levels. The people seems to have declared that since they’ve not had such an organised and collective way of displaying their discontent since the last campaigns in 2019, the campaign for the 2023 elections is an opportunity to speak out and show solidarity for the Atiku/Mutfwang movement sweeping across the nooks and crannies of the state. From Shendam to Bukuru and then Pankshin, citizens are not only making political statements but existential declarations that they must stand up and change the status quo. And as we have so far been witnessed at the rallies, a popular struggle is in the offing.

Interestingly, no politician in Plateau State is better placed to expose the soft underbelly of the ruling APC than Hon. Latep Dabang. Fondly known as “The Masquerade” for his rare political acuity and sagacity, Dabang is the Director- General of the Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council in the state, having dumped the APC in 2022 over what he described as high-handedness and lack of internal democracy. Prior to that, he had been APC’s state chairman. At one of the PDP rallies in Shendam, Dabang declared that the zonal rally marked the beginning of the end of the APC in the state.

He boasted that APC would be completely forgotten before February 25, as the people would have returned to the PDP, which he described as their original home. In Pankshin, he waxed prophetic when he compared the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, to the Biblical Caleb who, along with Joshua, famously guided the Israelites through the campaign that led to the collapse of the walls of Jericho. For Hon. Dabang, the walls of Jericho symbolise the current APC administration in Plateau State. He regretted that when he and the APC campaigned in 2015 and the people gave them their votes, ‘little did I know that I was fronting for confusion.’

He further admitted that when they gave their word that they were going to make a difference in the lives of the people, they were only making empty promises to win votes. In Dabang’s estimation, that is tantamount to telling Plateau people to continue on the path of backwardness. His words: “The Pankshin-Lantang road has been abandoned,” he disclosed.

This is only one out of the many road projects they promised the people of that zone, which have not been fulfilled. Now, they still want Plateau people to support their gubernatorial candidate.” “Yesterday, I was the chief imam that brought Lalong and others. I regret that today. However, I thank PDP for giving me the opportunity to undo what I started. We have seen darkness, injustice, lies, etc.

I thank PDP for giving me the opportunity to correct the confusion we caused, especially here in the Central Zone.” At all the rallies, he reeled out what he termed as the deceptions the APC administration in the state had dished out to citizens, saying: “The most visible are the so-called Lalong legacy projects.

These have largely remained white elephant monstrosities that litter our local government areas, further accentuating and bringing into sharp relief the abject backwardness of our rural communities, no thanks to the APC. “Deliberately sited by the sides of the state’s key highways, the government’s intention was to give them undue visibility to boost the ego of an attention-seeking administration.

But, alas, these projects have become mammoth, hooded, skeletons, displaying the incompetence of the administration for all to see. “Certainly, the masses trooping to these PDP rallies will never forget these relics of failure dotting the landscape of our state, which was once upon a time renowned to be a huge construction site due to the sheer pervasiveness of developmental projects being executed throughout its length and breadth. With a huge sense of nostalgia, Plateau people still remember that golden era of the Governor Jonah Jang (PDP) administration.

But even if those good times seem to be a distant memory, there is still great enthusiasm and hope that things will soon change.” To further underscore the sloppiness and lack of vision and strategic planning that are the hallmarks of these projects, Dabang gave the example of a local government area were the foundation of a new ‘legacy’ health care facility was laid just opposite an existing one. According to him, the most logical and sensible thing to have been done was to simply channel such resources towards equipping and upgrading the existing facility to upgrade and standardise its functionality and effectiveness.

Senator Jonah Jang captured the scenario very succinctly during the Shendam rally thus: “Plateau people made a mistake in 2015 and we are regretting it because of the hardship and poverty inflicted on the people by a government that has no legacy to its name.” Nevertheless, he is still optimistic about the future.

“I am certain that Mutfwang will not disappoint you,” he said. Even in Governor Lalong’s own political nest, Shendam, 17,000 members of the APC dumped the party for the PDP. While receiving them, Plateau State PDP chairman, Chris Hassan, assured them of a level playing ground in the party and urged them to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the February and March elections. And Jos North, which Governor Lalong once boasted was the cradle of the APC in the state, was not spared of the defection.

Not less than 21,524 of its members and those of other political parties in Plateau North Senatorial District defected to the PDP during the zonal rally held at Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area, on January 12. Party chieftains, who once stood by the governor publicly gave him the cold shoulder. They were led by a one-time Minister of Information and Communication, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, who commands a large following in Jos North. They pledged their unalloyed commitment towards delivering all PDP candidates in the February and March general elections. Interestingly, the APC that was gloating over a purported rift between Senator Jang and the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and desperately sought to make political capital out of it has now gone mute.

This is because Jang had at the rallies stridently and in no uncertain terms appealed to PDP members to vote for all candidates of the party. In fact, he never failed to emphasise that since 1999, no presidential candidate of the PDP had failed to win the majority votes in Plateau State, so 2023 will definitely not be an exception. At the Shendam rally, he expressed delight that the PDP had presented a competent and credible gubernatorial candidate and declared that “APC is not a party for Plateau people, we are known with PDP and no presidential candidate of the party has ever lost an election since the return of democracy in 1999, so we will do what we are known for.”

Secondly, there was also Atiku’s visit to Senator Jang, when he came to the state to commiserate with the victims and condole with the families that lost their loved ones in the ghastly motor accident following the January 14 Pankshin rally. That went a long way in not only allaying the fears of some party members but an expression of the fact that the PDP is poised to completely sweep the polls in Plateau State as one solid and united family.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate in the Mutfwang, on his part, has assured the people of the state that he will make governance more robust, proactive and accessible if elected. “We will reform government processes, and if we find out in the course of the reform that certain things had been done wrongly, we will ensure they are blocked and people should be able to correct the mistakes they have made in the past.” While bemoaning the N200 billion debt hanging as an albatross on the neck of the state, Mutfwang submitted that it is already obvious that the task before him, when elected governor in March, would not be a tea party. However, he promised that the PDP will harness all resources on ground to move the state out of the woods. “We are more than ready, we will leave no stone unturned in the quest of achieving this,” he said.

During the three rallies, he was no less effusive, dynamic and full of empathy for the long-suffering people of the state. He asserted at the January 10, Shendam rally that “if we do not kill APC, APC will kill democracy and if we kill APC in 2023, democracy will survive. We are tired of deceit, bad governance, insecurity and poverty; go and collect your PVCs and vote for PDP candidates from top to bottom.”

He later declared to Plateau people at Bukuru: “Don’t allow anybody to deceive you, get your PVCs and resist the pressure of APC from buying your votes. We assure you that both women and the youths will be given adequate attention when we get into government.” And at Pankshin, where another 43,857 persons decamped from the APC and other parties to the PDP, he promised that the people of the Central Zone will overwhelmingly vote all of the PDP’s candidates as a mark of gratitude to the people of the state for giving them the governorship ticket.

The APC’s wild and unsubstantiated allegation that aspirants who contested for the PDP gubernatorial ticket with Mutfwang were not supporting him was resolutely and resoundingly debunked as all of them were present at all the three rallies. One of the aspirants, Amb.

Bagudu Hirse, explained at Shendam that Plateau Central Zone, particularly the Mwaghavul people, had always supported candidates from the Southern Zone since the era of Governor Fidelis Tapgun. Another gubernatorial aspirant, Prof. Shadrach Best, stated at Pankshin that all of the eight other aspirants are not only solidly behind Mutfwang but are actively and assiduously involved in his campaigns. According to him, this is because they firmly believe that Mutfwang is capable of restoring Plateau State to its former glory in accordance with the spirit and letter of the PDP’s fundamental principles.

Another remarkable aspect of the rallies was the active participation of Amb. Yahaya Kwande, a veteran politician and renowned statesman, who appealed to Plateau people to vote PDP for the prosperity of the state and Nigeria. At Pankshin, Kwande described Mutfwang as a calm and patient person which, he said, are qualities of a great leader. He challenged him to be sympathetic to all Plateau people, irrespective of tribe and religion, when he becomes governor.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...