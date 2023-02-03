Polls: I don’t see opposition in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman declares

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Lagos State, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said there is no opposition in the state. He said those contesting against Governor Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next month’s gubernatorial election are “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.” Speaking during a TVC News Breakfast live programme on “The 2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics,” Akosile said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage that international bodies are struggling to have him for talks, and therefore the governor cannot “debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians.” Akosile, who was a guest at the TVC News Breakfast programme anchored by Mike Okwoche and Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi yesterday, also took a swipe at a governorship candidate for unleashing terror on the citizens of the state.
Related Articles
Five vaccine researchers get CBN’s N245.4m grant
Emefiele: We’ve financed 82 health projects with N85.89bn Five out of 268 proposals that bided for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) have secured research grant valued at N245.54 million. This is as the bank confirmed financing 82 health care projects with total value of N85.89 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Venezuela subtracts six zeros from currency, second overhaul in three years
…as inflation hits 1,743% Venezuela on Friday launched its second monetary overhaul in three years by cutting six zeros from the bolivar currency in response to hyperinflation, simplifying accounting but doing little to ease the South American nation’s economic crisis. The plan seeks to makes accounting more straightforward at businesses and banks, where systems can […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two killed in motorcycle accident in Ondo
There was traffic gridlock for several hours in Hospital area in Akure, the Ondo State Capital following the death of two persons who died in accident along the road. The accident, sources said claimed two passengers who were riding commercial motorcycle popularly known as okada while the rider of the motorcycle survived with injuries. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)