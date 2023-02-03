News

Polls: I don’t see opposition in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman declares

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Lagos State, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said there is no opposition in the state. He said those contesting against Governor Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in next month’s gubernatorial election are “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.” Speaking during a TVC News Breakfast live programme on “The 2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics,” Akosile said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage that international bodies are struggling to have him for talks, and therefore the governor cannot “debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians.” Akosile, who was a guest at the TVC News Breakfast programme anchored by Mike Okwoche and Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi yesterday, also took a swipe at a governorship candidate for unleashing terror on the citizens of the state.

 

