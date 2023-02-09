Polls: IGP sets up monitoring team

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the establishment of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team, for deployment across the states of the federation. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said decision was in furtherance of the police chief’s “drive for safe, secured, and credible general elections as well as ensure adequate security coverage before, during and after the 2023 general elections”. Specifically, the Force spokesperson said the team is saddled with the responsibility of identifying, analysing and mitigating threats, as well as carry out on-the-spot assessment and appraisal of the security emplacements ahead of polls.

“The IGP has similarly appointed the Vice President (INTERPOL) and Head, National Crime Bureau (NCB), AIG Garba Baba Umar as the National Coordinator of the team of experienced and seasoned Police Officers with vast knowledge in election security management, to be assisted by other team members including the AIG Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani, CP Election Monitoring, CP Basil Idegwu, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. “The team also comprises seven other Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police, and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.

“The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police to ensuring that the elections are safe, secure, credible, and in line with global best practices, tasked the team to, amongst other things, ensure the propriety of deployments, give realtime coverage of the electoral process, and safeguard against hostile external and internal influence using INTERPOL, anti-cybercrime and intelligence tools and assets of the Nigeria Police Force. “In the same vein, the IGP reaffirms the establishment and viability of the Electoral Offences Desks domiciled at the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) of all commands across the nation headed by the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the SCID. The Electoral Offences Desk is saddled with the responsibility of collating, investigating and prosecuting all matters relating to electoral offences nationwide,” Adejobi stated.

