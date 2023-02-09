News

Polls: IGP sets up monitoring team

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the establishment of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team, for deployment across the states of the federation. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said decision was in furtherance of the police chief’s “drive for safe, secured, and credible general elections as well as ensure adequate security coverage before, during and after the 2023 general elections”. Specifically, the Force spokesperson said the team is saddled with the responsibility of identifying, analysing and mitigating threats, as well as carry out on-the-spot assessment and appraisal of the security emplacements ahead of polls.

“The IGP has similarly appointed the Vice President (INTERPOL) and Head, National Crime Bureau (NCB), AIG Garba Baba Umar as the National Coordinator of the team of experienced and seasoned Police Officers with vast knowledge in election security management, to be assisted by other team members including the AIG Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani, CP Election Monitoring, CP Basil Idegwu, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. “The team also comprises seven other Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police, and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.

“The IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police to ensuring that the elections are safe, secure, credible, and in line with global best practices, tasked the team to, amongst other things, ensure the propriety of deployments, give realtime coverage of the electoral process, and safeguard against hostile external and internal influence using INTERPOL, anti-cybercrime and intelligence tools and assets of the Nigeria Police Force. “In the same vein, the IGP reaffirms the establishment and viability of the Electoral Offences Desks domiciled at the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) of all commands across the nation headed by the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the SCID. The Electoral Offences Desk is saddled with the responsibility of collating, investigating and prosecuting all matters relating to electoral offences nationwide,” Adejobi stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention positively or otherwise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal’s Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party. The Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee charged the committee to be fair to all members of the party. Inaugurating the 18-member […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Igboho, Kanu: Ohanaeze accuses FG, security outfits of selective efficiency

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma,

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the Federal Government and security agencies in the country of selective efficiency in the way they hunt down promoters of self-determination like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho while appearing to be turning blind eye on bandits, killer herdsmen and terrorists ravaging the North and parts of […]
News

Murray-Bruce: BON broadcasting awards’ll be credible

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), promoters of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) have assured industry stakeholders and Nigerians of credibility of the awards process. Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee and President of the Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray- Bruce, during an interview on Arise TV, yesterday. According to Murray-Bruce, TNBA is different, as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica