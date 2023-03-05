Polls: INEC Must Create Level Playing Ground On March 11 Election Ground – Niger PDP Candidate

….says we won’t allow a repeat of February 25th.

With few days to the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create an enabling playing ground for the March 11polls.

Kantigi who spoke to newsmen over the weekend in Minna said he will not bother himself to set up a commission of Inquiry to probe his predecessor.

He disclosed that in a free and fair election, he has the capacity to defeat his main rival in the coming election in the state, adding, “the PDP will ensure votes are protected from the polling units to the collation centres during the election”.

Accordingly, he said, “I am optimistic of winning the election but let me say that INEC should not repeat what happened last week that the BVAs was not used in some polling unit.

“We are not going to allow it to happen in this election, we will make sure our votes are protected from the polling units to the collation centres”.

He also revealed that if voted in, he will not set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe his predecessor, saying that he would only draw a line and seek clarification on abandoned projects where it’s necessary.

He said, “No Commission of Inquiry constituted by past administrations has yielded any results. I will not bother myself to probe, but I will ask questions.

“My administration will not probe anybody. But I will draw a line, I will ask questions for clarification. I will call to ask questions. I will need to know why any contract was abandoned after collecting money. That is what I will do“.

Speaking on his Muslim -Christian ticket governorship candidature, the PDP Governorship candidate further decried the religious colouration being given to his chances of winning in the elections, saying he picked his Deputy Governorship candidate from the Christian background to ensure believers in the two religions are represented and carried along in his administration.

He then added, “we want the people to be united but rather unfortunately religious issues are being given prominence. How can Muslim-Muslim tickets do better?

“All the state needs is a leader that fears God. The State needs a man with maturity and capacity to lead and should not be centered on religion. I wonder how some people in the State are making issues out of it, and to me, those calling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket are being myopic”.

