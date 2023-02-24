Polls: INEC Observer Groups Urge Nigerians To Be Peaceful, Shun Electoral Fraud

A group under the Intercontinental Leadership Initiative and Coalition of INEC Accredited Observer Groups have urged Nigerians to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during and after the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group in a press conference held in Jos on Friday by Stafford Jedidiah Bisong urged Nigerians to know that their votes are precious and are the most powerful nonviolence tool in the society.

He urged Nigerians to prepare their minds and be positive towards the Saturday Presidential elections.

“Bad leaders are elected by good citizens who do not vote because voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another and our country Nigeria and the world at large. Nobody will deprive you of the right to vote except if you deprive yourself by not voting; for voting is your right.

“We are using this opportunity to encourage every Nigerian of voting age who has PVC to go out and exercise their franchise by voting for the candidate of their choice in tomorrow’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We want all Nigerians to know that the security team led by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba have assured us during the signing of the Peace Accord of a safe and secured environment for voting,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the preparation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Saturday election, saying “modalities have been put in place from accreditation, voting, counting of ballots, announcing and real-time viewing of result sheets on the INEC portal. This means every vote will count.”

He called on stakeholders from all sides of the divides to shun all forms of electoral malpractices such as vote buying, overvoting, and under-aged voting, saying the team of observers would be actively on ground.

