Polls: INEC profiles 40 coys for e-voting

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the process of deployment of electronic voting in the conduct of elections in the country.

This followed the invitation of the Commission to 40 companies to demonstrate to it, the workability of their e-voting machines.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke during the demonstration on Monday, said INEC is determined to deepen electoral integrity in Nigeria through the deployment of technology.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the Commission had been working on the deployment of technology in voting during elections “to replace the current manual system which is tedious and requires enormous logistics to deliver huge quantities of printed materials and a large number of ad hoc staff to administer the process.”

He noted that over the years, INEC has been automating the electoral process, which included the use of biometric register of voters and the smart card reader (SCR) for accreditation of voters during elections, as well as the introduction of a number of portals for nomination of candidates and accreditation of observers and the media.

“Most significantly, the commission now uploads polling unit level results in real-time on election day to a portal for public view.

“These are significant innovations that have deepened the transparency and credibility of elections and the electoral process in Nigeria,” he said.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission has developed specifications of the functions required of the electronic voting machine.

“After extensive discussion and review, the Commission took the decision to invite original manufacturers of electronic voting machines (EVMs) around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration of the machines.

“Over 40 companies that indicated interest will demonstrate to the Commission how their IT solutions meet our specifications,” Prof. Yakubu added.

