Polls: INEC’s performance shambolic, lacked transparency, says Johnson

A lawyer and politician, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, is one of the spokesmen for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Johnson flayed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising an election which is widely adjudged to be flawed by local and international observers. Excerpts:

The general election took place recently. From your assessment as a stakeholder who took part in the process, what would be your impression?

To put it mildly, the entire process was a sham. The election was not properly organised. And I think that it was done intentionally by INEC. I believe that some security agents also colluded with those in the system to cause what has happened. The election was rigged by the organisers because it did not reflect the wishes of the people.

The election has set us back to the pre-2015 era considering the kind of election they ran. It’s unfortunate because, hardly any one of us now has confidence that INEC will organise a free, fair and transparent election for next week Saturday.

You talked about the process being badly organised; could you be more specific on that?

For instance, regarding my party, I think that there were well-coordinated efforts to disenfranchise our members from taking part in the election. They carried that out days before the election. On election day, the first thing was that we had reports from different parts of the country saying that we were not on the ballot. Most times, our logo was illegible or sometimes the colour was blurred. In some of the ballots, there was no acronym of the party.

Automatically, these problems affected our showing at the grassroots which are the people we are appealing to. This coupled with rumours that our candidate, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be stepping down for Atiku Abubakar.

This created a lot of apathy among our members especially in the core North. Now, fast forward, let’s look at Kano for instance, as you well know, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau had left the NNPP several weeks before the election to join the PDP. He wrote to notify INEC that he had left.

We wrote to INEC too. INEC refused to acknowledge our letter. We told INEC that we have chosen Senator Rufai Hanga but still refused and we took them to court and we won.

Rather than effect it, INEC went on appeal over a party matter, we defeated them and now they are at the Supreme Court. We wonder what their interest is.

Now, in what can only be called a farce, they now declared Shekarau as the winner. Shekarau himself was embarrassed saying he couldn’t have won the election.

When our officials went to inspect the election materials, our party’s logo was missing.

What did you do when you discovered these things?

There was nothing we could have done on election day. People were voting already. This is Nigeria. Like all that we have seen such as violence,

snatching of ballot boxes in my local government here in Lagos, Surulere Local Government. APC members came with guns and carted away only the presidential ballot papers.

It happened in Ikate, in Ojuelegba and other areas. How do you know what made us believe that the police were not complicit in the whole affair? This is APC’s template.

Did you make any formal complaint to INEC when you discovered that the process was skewed against your party?

No! What you have to do is to go to court.

As we speak, I don’t know what percentage but a sizable percentage of about 30 something to 40 something percent of our candidates have still not been able to upload these credentials despite court orders. We still went on knowing that after the election we will resolve the whole thing.

So, you will begin to wonder which party INEC is working for. No one should come and talk to us about one free and fair election.

Apart from INEC, which other state agency are you holding complicit?

I am not holding anyone responsible. The next thing they will tell us is start running around.

What we know is that many of these people don’t want Nigeria to reach an optimal level. Many people have come to see politics and governance as a business. All they do is to make sure that they are there in government because of power.

Who are you referring to?

Who else would I be referring to?

I am referring to whoever has benefitted from the skewed elections that have been conducted. Only one party has benefitted basically, that is the APC.

